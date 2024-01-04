Highlights The Premier League remains a home for promising young talents, with players like Evan Ferguson and Malo Gusto making a mark at Brighton and Chelsea respectively.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United have shown they could become world-class players in the future.

Other young talents that are thriving include Harvey Elliott of Liverpool, Rico Lewis of Manchester City, and Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton.

The Premier League has long been home to some of the best talents in world football. From Eric Cantona to Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba to Cristiano Ronaldo, and more recently Mohamed Salah to Erling Haaland, England’s top flight has been star-studded ever since its rebranding in 1992.

That’s not to say that the division solely focuses on the biggest and brightest stars. English football has quite the track record when it comes to producing and developing some of the finest young talent in the game. Teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, and West Ham United have all, in different stages of their history, been home to some of the most promising prodigies in the sport.

Despite the money that floods into the competition every season, it hasn’t stopped clubs investing in their future. Whether that be through developing talent in their own youth system or taking a risk by bringing in unproven individuals full of potential, the Premier League remains the home of some of the next generation's biggest names.

Here, we have taken a look the Premier League's best players under the age of 21 and whittled them down to a top 15. We have taken into account what they have achieved in their short careers so far, the potential they have, and the opportunities they have at their current clubs to develop.

The 15 best under-21 players in the Premier League Name Club Age Evan Ferguson Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 19 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 20 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 18 Romeo Lavia Chelsea 20 Malo Gusto Chelsea 20 Conor Bradley Liverpool 20 Rico Lewis Manchester City 19 Lewis Hall Newcastle United 19 Lewis Miley Newcastle United 17 Julio Enciso Brighton & Hove Albion 20 Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea 20 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 Facundo Buonanotte Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton & Hove Albion 18

1 Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion (19)

The Irish figurehead has been nothing short of superb since breaking through at The Seagulls. A testament to the way in which the South Coast club develops its youngsters, Ferguson is the first, but certainly not the last Brighton player to appear on this list.

Having been highly praised at the youth level, his breakthrough year came in the 2022/23 season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions. He has followed that up with another six goals this campaign, including his first professional hat-trick. He has since gone on to make his international debut for the Republic of Ireland and, unsurprisingly, has drawn interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest teams.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics Games 46 Goals 12 Assists 2 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

2 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United (19)

The Argentine wizard has already produced some spectacular moments in the early stages of his career: a late winner against Fulham in 2022, two goals that sparked Manchester United’s comeback against Aston Villa a year later, and, of course, the Puskas-worthy overhead kick at Goodison Park.

With stiff competition on the wing, Garnacho has had to be patient in his pursuit for a run of starts. A couple of underwhelming games, and he may be at risk of losing his place in the team for a period. However, his dynamic nature is undeniably exciting and a breath of fresh air during what is a turgid time at Old Trafford. This shouldn’t be a surprise, though, given the fact that he has learned from both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics Games 47 Goals 8 Assists 5 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

3 Harvey Elliott

Liverpool (20)

Liverpool have their hands on a midfielder who has the potential to light up Anfield for the next decade. Harvey Elliott became the youngest Premier League player when he made his debut at just 16 years old. Although that record has since been topped, so have Elliott’s accolades.

The Englishman has been a part of two domestic cup final victories for the Reds, and in 2023, he found himself becoming a pivotal super-sub for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Although he would likely prefer to be getting opportunities from the first whistle, the impact he has been able to make is promising and shows that he deserves his place in one of the top teams in the country.

Harvey Elliot's Premier League statistics Games 66 Goals 3 Assists 4 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

4 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United (18)

The calm and composed teenage sensation tantalized Manchester United fans during the 2023 pre-season with assured displays against the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. This saw him rewarded with a start against Real Madrid. However, the 18-year-old would pick up an injury early on that ruled him out of the early stages of the campaign.

Upon his return, Mainoo has been settled in the middle of the park, a much-needed presence with the likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount missing through injury. Nothing seems to faze the Englishman, who has the potential to act as the next Michael Carrick for years to come. His sensational displays in the heart of United's midfield have recently earned him his first call-up to the England senior team.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League statistics Games 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

5 Romeo Lavia

Chelsea (20)

The Belgian midfielder was the talk of the town during the 2023 summer transfer window. Having adapted easily to the Premier League while at Southampton, a tug of war between Chelsea and Liverpool ensued for his signature. In the end, it was the Londoners who came out on top.

His progress since then has been blighted by injuries. As a result, he has only played 32 minutes of football since joining up with Mauricio Pochettino. Now on the comeback trail, an opportunity for Lavia to shine seems probable given the club's inconsistent form. If he displays the same level of dominance in the middle of the park as he did for the Saints, Lavia could be right back on track to fulfilling his potential.

Romeo Lavia's Premier League statistics Games 30 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

6 Malo Gusto

Chelsea (20)

Following his arrival from Lyon, many thought Malo Gusto would operate as Reece James' back-up. However, following the latter's injury woes during the 2023/24 campaign, the young French defender has been given an opportunity to impress in the first team - and he's taken the chance with both hands.

Arguably one of the best in his position in the league right now, the versatile defender has shown that he's an effective player in the final third while proving to be a real asset in his own box. His stunning performances for the Blues in the 2023-24 campaign saw him earn his first international cap with his beloved France back in October.

Malo Gusto's Premier League statistics Games 20 Goals 0 Assists 5 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

7 Conor Bradley

Liverpool (20)

Liverpool have had some breakout stars over the years through their academy, with Conor Bradley now the latest. A right-back with a background as a winger, the youngster seems to have a profile perfectly suited to Klopp's style of play. Very at ease with the idea of attacking space and providing offensive presence, he represents a real threat to his opponents.

The 20-year-old has put in many memorable performances for the club so far in the 2023-24 season, most notably in the Reds' 4-1 win against Chelsea where he scored his first senior goal as well as providing two assists. The future looks bright for Bradley - who will no doubt be part of Liverpool's plans for the foreseeable future.

Conor Bradley's Premier League statistics Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 3 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

8 Rico Lewis

Manchester City (19)

We've seen it before, where Pep Guardiola falls in love with a new youngster and carefully guides them to hit the highest of heights. It worked out well for Phil Foden, and there’s little to no doubt that it will work out for Rico Lewis.

Despite being a member of a packed Manchester City squad, the teenager has become a fairly frequent appearance maker since stepping into the first team. He has taken advantage of the fact that he is perhaps at his strongest in the left side of defence, an area that seems to be City’s weakest.

His performances have seen him make his England debut, and with fitness concerns always surrounding Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, Lewis may find himself as England’s first-choice left-back for the 2024 Euros if he continues his positive development.

Rico Lewis' Premier League statistics Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

9 Lewis Hall

Newcastle United (19)

After breaking into Chelsea's first team last season, Lewis Hall has emerged as one of the best teenagers in the Premier League right now. The young defender took a gamble by joining Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in the summer of 2023, and though we are yet to see whether his punt will pay off, regular minutes are surely beckoning.

The 19-year-old was one of Chelsea’s star performers last term, especially as some of the more senior players were not living up to the high standards. Blues fans were gutted to see such a promising talent go, considering the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella have consistently struggled for regular minutes following Hall's departure.

Lewis Hall's Premier League statistics Games 17 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

10 Lewis Miley

Newcastle United (17)

Lewis Miley has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing injury crisis at St James’ Park. The 17-year-old has been fast-tracked to the first team and has featured in games against the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan.

In November 2023, Miley was named in the starting eleven for the first time in the Premier League in the club's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth. One month later, he scored his first league goal in a 3-0 win over Fulham at St James's Park. While there is no doubt that Newcastle miss some of their key players, Miley’s performances have shown a level of maturity not expected from a player who has not long left school. Fans have been crying out for a superstar to come through the ranks in recent years. Could Miley be the answer to their prayers?

Lewis Miley's Premier League statistics Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 3 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

11 Julio Enciso

Brighton & Hove Albion (20)

The Paraguayan attacker has made a strong impression since arriving at the Amex in 2022. Not only has he produced some exciting displays, but proved that he's capable of scoring screamers. The 20-year-old netted a stunning 30-yard belter last season against, of all teams, Manchester City.

That has been his standout highlight at the club so far, but it is a clear indicator of what he is capable of. The tricky forward is destined for a bright future in the game. Given Brighton’s track record with the likes of Caicedo and Cucurella, don’t be surprised if Chelsea decide to add him to their ever-growing squad before too long.

Julio Enciso's Premier League statistics Games 25 Goals 4 Assists 4 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

12 Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea (20)

It seemed a fairly surprising move when Aston Villa let go of one of their most promising youngsters to a Premier League rival. Whether it turns out to be a smart move remains to be seen, but for now, we believe the midfielder has what it takes to reach his potential. The versatile player, who can even operate on the right-hand side of attack has already shown Chelsea fans glimpses of his stunning potential.

Having already featured more for the Blues than at his previous club, there is no doubt there is some stock in the Austrian-born 20-year-old. However, given how stacked Chelsea’s midfield is, what may harm him is the lack of opportunities to surpass the likes of Fernandez, Caicedo, and company.

Carney Chukwuemeka's Premier League statistics Games 34 Goals 1 Assists 2 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

13 Alex Scott

Bournemouth (20)

The former Bristol City playmaker was impressing many with his skill and composure in the Championship, one of the toughest and most physical leagues in the world. It was then no surprise when Premier League clubs came looking, with Bournemouth securing a £25m deal for Scott.

The midfielder spoke of the difficulty the speculation surrounding him caused. However, he has now seemed to have found his feet at the new club. Having netted his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, the Englishman is beginning to show on the grandest stage just what the hype is about.

Alex Scott's Premier League statistics Games 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

14 Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton & Hove Albion (19)

Yet another young Brighton player who will be looking to force his way to the top, Buonanotte has already featured for the Argentine national team despite only playing 14 times for the Seagulls up to that point. While he faces stiff competition, and we arguably have not yet seen the best of him in the blue and white, the attacking midfielder is at the right club to develop his career further.

Although he may not reach the heights of some of the others that have come before him, we have enough faith that the 19-year-old will at least make another appearance for his national team before his time is done.

Facundo Buonanotte's Premier League statistics Games 32 Goals 4 Assists 2 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

15 Jack Hinshelwood

Brighton & Hove Albion (18)

Joining Brighton's youth set-up at the age of seven, Jack Hinshelwood has progressed through the ranks and has now established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League. The versatile midfielder made his Premier League debut on the last day of the 2022/23 season in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa. His progress was recognised by the national youth team, calling him up to their under-18 squad in June 2023.

With injuries impacting the squad, the teenager moved from his traditional holding midfield spot and converted to the right side of defence with relative comfort. He has even chipped in with a couple of goals already this season. With the young star continuing to impress every time he steps foot on the pitch, it won't be long before he is snapped up by a top club.