Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday night as the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol headlines 'The Last Crescendo' - a blockbuster card that takes place at Riyadh Arena in Saudi Arabia.

While it seems that every major boxing pay-per-view is promoted as a 'can't-miss' card, 'The Last Crescendo' features arguably the greatest line-up in the history of the sport, with no less than seven fights on the show that could legitimately headline their own card.

Chief among the attractions, though, is the undisputed light heavyweight world championship bout between Beterbiev and Bivol. The pair first met back in October of last year, where Beterbiev took a narrow decision win on the judges' scorecards.

Among the many observers who disagreed with that verdict was Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, who vowed that Bivol would get his chance at revenge after the fight. Barely four months later, Alalshikh has delivered on his promise.

Related Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Judges' Scorecards Revealed Controversy reared its head after Beterbiev and Bivol went the distance in Riyadh...

In the evening's co-main evening, Joseph Parker had been due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship. However, after the Brit was ruled out due to illness on Thursday, highly-ranked Congolese heavyweight contender Martin Bakole stepped up on short notice to face Parker in a fight that will see the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line.

Bakole's addition was so last-minute that the 31-year-old couldn't even make it to Riyadh in time for the weigh-in, leaving Parker to instead face-off with promoter Frank Warren in surreal scenes on Friday evening.

Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole's professional boxing records (as of 22/02/25) Joseph Parker Martin Bakole Fights 38 22 Wins 35 21 Losses 3 1

The Start Times of Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 & Parker vs Bakole are IdealFor UK Fight Fans

The action should be wrapped up well before midnight

One of the major benefits for British viewers of big fights taking place in Saudi Arabia is that there's rarely a need to stay up all night or to set an alarm to catch the action as would be the case if bouts were taking place in New York or Las Vegas, for example.