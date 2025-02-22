This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Riyadh in Saudi Arabia plays host to one of the most stacked boxing cards ever on Saturday night. No less than seven world title fights feature on the card, but nowhere are the stakes higher than at the top of the bill.

Artur Beterbiev defends his undisputed light heavyweight world championship against Dmitry Bivol in a much-anticipated rematch. The pair shared the ring last October, with Beterbiev coming out on top via a close decision win.

Bivol now has his chance at revenge and will be keen to reverse the result from last time out, which saw him suffer his only career defeat.

In the co-feature, Joseph Parker will defend his interim WBO heavyweight title against late-notice replacement Martin Bakole. The New Zealander had been due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight crown, before illness forced the British champion out of the contest.

Elsewhere, there are another five bouts with world titles on the line, with the likes of Zhilei Zhang, Shakur Stevenson and Callum Smith all in action. Join us below for all the latest from what promises to be a blockbuster evening.

Joshua Buatsi (c) vs Callum Smith

WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Championship

Round 1: Buatsi starts well and has Smith on the floor early - although it is quickly deemed a slip by the referee. Smith likely edges the round after finding success with a number of meaty body shots. An entertaining opening three minutes. 10-9 Smith

Round 2: Smith continues the quality work in the second, finding the target with a stylish overhand right. Not to be outdone, Buatsi lands with a forceful left hook of his own. The round is competitive but Smith does enough to take the session again. 10-9 Smith. 20-18.

Round 3: Buatsi finally breaks through and has Smith doubled over with a body shot that was just above the belt line. Smith previously looked in trouble, but recovers well and ends the round looking composed. 10-9 Buatsi. 29-28 Smith.

Round 4: This one is bubbling up nicely. Smith is cut above his right eye, but he's still refusing to take a backwards step. Buatsi scores with both a body shot and an uppercut. Smith fires back with a left hook, but the round likely goes to Buatsi. 10-9 Buatsi. 38-38.

Round 5: Smith lands another left hook to the body and Buatsi looks genuinely troubled. Smith is starting to get on top here. 10-9 Smith. 48-47 Smith.

Round 6: An incredible round to end the first half of the fight. Smith lands with a huge right hand to leave Buatsi looking in trouble. Just as he looks on the verge of being taken out, though, Buatsi finds a left hook to completely change the flow of the fight. Smith ends the round covering up on the ropes. 10-9 Smith. 58-56 Smith.

Round 7: A far calmer round than the previous session. Buatsi establishes his jab well and is starting to look more comfortable. Buatsi's round - and he needed it. 10-9 Buatsi. 67-66 Smith.

Round 8: Buatsi gets into a nice rhythm with his jab early. However, Smith doesn't let him dictate for long. A couple of right hands followed by a left to the body help him re-establish his dominance. Buatsi fires back to end a close round that Smith likely edged. 10-9 Smith. 77-75 Smith.

Round 9: Buatsi is now looking very ragged. To his credit, he's still trying to land punches whenever the opportunity presents itself. Smith finds the target with a nice combination and a sharp right hand. Smith's round - and Buatsi's corner are now telling him he needs a knockout to win! 10-9 Smith. 87-84 Smith.

Round 10: Buatsi was told he needed a big effort and he finds it. Buatsi wobbles Smith, who - for the first time - looks troubled himself. Buatsi looks exhausted too, but he's still very much in the fight. 10-9 Buatsi. 96-94 Smith.

Round 11: Buatsi knows he has to have a big last two rounds and he looks determined to leave everything in the ring. He piles the pressure onto the Liverpudlian, but Smith is happy to box with his back to the ropes. This is a Fight of the Year contender and it could go either way. 10-9 Buatsi. 105-104 Smith.

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

Vacant WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship