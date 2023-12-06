Highlights Beto had a chance to prove himself against Nottingham Forest but failed to score in his fourth Premier League start.

The Portuguese striker might not have had as many chances as expected due to the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Beto needs to find the back of the net to build confidence and settle into the Premier League, and he might get a chance to start again against Newcastle United.

Everton forward Beto was given a rare start against Nottingham Forest with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on the striker after his performance, explaining to GIVEMESPORT why it might not be working out for him so far.

Beto signed for the Toffees during the summer transfer window from Serie A side Udinese for a fee of around £26m, per The Guardian. With Calvert-Lewin struggling with regular injuries over the last few years, Dyche needed to bring in an adequate backup after Neal Maupay struggled to make an impact during his time at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin has been fit for the majority of the season, meaning Beto has had to get used to playing a squad role since his arrival. However, against Forest, the English striker was injured, giving Beto a chance to prove himself and stake his claim.

Beto needs to offer more for Everton

Dyche isn't the type of manager to heavily rotate his team, and with Everton picking up some impressive results over the last few weeks, he's predominantly stuck with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing just behind Calvert-Lewin. Beto was given his fourth Premier League start against Forest at the weekend, but the Portuguese striker failed to find the back of the net once again.

Beto vs Nottingham Forest - 02/12/2023 Stats Output Shots 3 Shots on target 0 Dribble success 0% Duels lost 12 Fouls committed 2 Passes completed 6 Match rating 6.3 Stats according to FotMob

Beto didn't have the best of games, but the Toffees didn't give him the service he required. When arriving in a new league and country, it's always going to take a player time to adapt, so Dyche might not be overly concerned with his lack of goals so far. The former Udinese man admitted back in November that he has to do more in an Everton shirt...

“I've already had several opportunities and I have to continue like this to score. I'm never satisfied, regardless of whether I've scored or not. I'm not never satisfied, but when Everton wins, I'm very happy. And I'm honest, I think I can do more. Now I'm at Everton and I'll have to continue working to improve myself. But one step at a time."

With Newcastle United coming up on Thursday, it will be interesting to see whether Beto keeps his place. Dyche also has young striker Youssef Chermiti who could be an option against the Magpies.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Beto is a conundrum and at times he can look a bit clumsy and lost in attack. The journalist adds that his movement and physical attributes are good, but he is snatching at things at the moment and needs to find the back of the net to build his confidence up. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Beto is a conundrum. I thought this as soon as he came in. He's big, strong, quick, dynamic. His movement is good. He's a goal threat. But at times, he can also look a little bit clumsy, a little bit lost. I think he really needs his first Premier League goal and you'll see him grow in confidence. He's got the ability. I think he's got goals in him. I just think that at the moment he's snatching things and he's maybe trying a little bit too hard. I think once he settles down and adapts he will be successful in this league. He's got all the skills that they needed from him. So I think Sean Dyche and Everton fans will just have to be a little bit patient with him and hope that he gets on the scoresheet sooner rather than later."

Sean Dyche has provided team news ahead of Newcastle

Speaking ahead of Everton's game against Newcastle, Dyche confirmed that Calvert-Lewin had a chance of being available for the game. What this means for Beto remains to be seen, but the former Burnley boss has opted to manage Calvert-Lewin's fitness with extra caution, so there is every chance that Beto keeps his place in the starting XI.

In other team news, Amadou Onana was back training with the main group this week after missing the Forest game through injury, and Dyche will make a decision on hit availability ahead of the Newcastle fixture.