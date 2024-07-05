Highlights Both Dak Prescott and Tony Romo are considered among the best Cowboys quarterbacks in history.

Prescott's consistent performances give him an edge over Romo.

Both quarterbacks faced injuries and playoff failures, but Prescott's shorter career has seen more success.

The Dallas Cowboys franchise is one of the most iconic in sports history, but they've failed to reach the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years. Of the 29 years since the last Super Bowl appearance, 18 of the years have had Dak Prescott or Tony Romo under center. Both quarterbacks are undoubtedly super talented, but neither has had much success in a Cowboys uniform.

Romo was among the most judged and hated quarterbacks during his career. Surprisingly enough, Prescott has been experiencing much of the same throughout his career. Is it warranted? Probably not, but that is part of what comes with being the quarterback of America's Team. And until the team gets over the hump and at least reaches the Super Bowl once again, the criticism won't stop.

Prescott is 13 starts away from having the same number of starts that Romo had throughout his career, which is achievable if he stays healthy for most of the 2024 season. Now the question arises: which recent Cowboys quarterback has had the better career? Prescott is still very much in his prime, but with questions surrounding his future, his career in Dallas could end.

Dak Prescott vs. Tony Romo: who has had the better Cowboys career?

Dak Prescott's Consistently Good Cowboys Teams

In Prescott's time in Dallas, he led the Cowboys to the playoffs in five of eight seasons

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What Prescott has done in Dallas is provide stability at the Cowboys quarterback position, consistently putting the team in a position to reach the playoffs. Despite being overhated, he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his career. He's progressed tremendously from a mobile quarterback at Mississippi State to one of the best pure pocket passers in the league.

Maybe Prescott's time in the NFL came too late, as the league has transitioned to overly athletic, mobile quarterbacks, which he doesn't really have to his game anymore. But he's supported five top-five offensive finishes throughout his career, with another team on the way to achieving this before he suffered an ankle fracture early in the 2020 season.

During his career, Prescott has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. Surely, Prescott has had plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball during his career, providing him with the support he needs to have the success he's had. It's also fair to say that Prescott has elevated the careers of many, including Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Collectively, you can assume the Cowboys will have one of the best offenses in the NFL as long as Prescott remains healthy.

Dak Prescott Career Statistics Year Passing Yards Completion Percentage Total TDs 2016 3,667 67.8% 29 2017 3,324 62.9% 28 2018 3,885 67.7% 28 2019 4,902 65.1% 33 2020 1,856 68.0% 12 2021 4,449 68.8% 38 2022 2,860 66.2% 24 2023 4,516 69.5% 38 Total 29,459 67.0% 230

Over the years, Prescott's been incredibly consistent. He's finished with at least a 66% completion percentage over the last three years, scored over 25 touchdowns in six seasons, and finished with at least 3,500 passing yards in every season he was fully healthy, except 2017. It's why he's expected to become a rich man with an upcoming contract extension.

The biggest knock on Prescott has been the lack of playoff success. He's 2-5 in playoff appearances, coming off of three consecutive seasons where the Cowboys went 12-5 but have failed to even reach the NFC Championship Game. It hasn't always been his fault, but he also hasn't been in a position to help the Cowboys win these playoff games in the last three years, outside the 2023 NFC Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's easy to see why fans are critical of him because of the lack of playoff success, but he's not the only Cowboys quarterback who lacks it.

Tony Romo's Rocky Cowboys Career

Romo's career was a rollercoaster ride plagued by missteps

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

With Romo, there are a lot of similarities between his and Prescott's Cowboys' careers. Both have had their fair share of injuries, playoff failures, and success in the passing game. Romo was a true gunslinger in Dallas, but it also hurt him as he was a turnover machine. Similar to Prescott, Romo was underappreciated.

Different from Prescott, Romo didn't have the same supporting cast. There was always talent on offense, but the defenses were atrocious for much of his career. Many of Romo's best seasons were overshadowed by terrible defenses. Injuries probably played the biggest part in Romo's career, as he often dealt with collarbone issues, ultimately ending his NFL career. Romo spent 10 years as the Cowboys starting quarterback, and it was the first sign of good quarterback play that Dallas had since Troy Aikman.

Tony Romo's Career Statistics Year Passing Yards Completion Percentage Total TDs 2006 2,903 65.3% 19 2007 4,211 64.4% 38 2008 3,448 61.3% 26 2009 4,483 63.1% 27 2010 1,605 69.5% 11 2011 4,184 66.3% 32 2012 4,903 65.6% 29 2013 3,828 63.9% 31 2014 3,705 69.9% 34 2015 884 68.6% 5 Total 34,183 65.3% 253

Between 2011 and 2014, Romo's career had highlights: he threw for over 3,500 passing yards each season, had at least a 65% completion percentage in three of the four seasons, and scored 30 touchdowns in three of the four seasons. Romo had some great highs but also totaled 117 interceptions throughout his career. With Romo's success as a passer, the team had to take the downfalls of the turnovers that came with it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tony Romo is the Cowboys franchise leader in passing yards with 34,183 and passing touchdowns with 248.

Romo has played one fewer playoff game than Prescott, with a 2-4 playoff record. In the playoffs, Romo has turned the ball over a lot less but hasn't been as productive or efficient in the passing game. Romo will likely never get the credit he deserves for his career in Dallas, which was filled with many ups and downs.

Prescott Has Had The Better Cowboys Career

Prescott's consistency throughout a shorter career gives him a slight edge over Romo

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott's Cowboys have been more consistent at the end of the day. Prescott may not reach the number of passing touchdowns by the time he reaches 127 career starts (the number Romo had throughout his Cowboys career), but he makes up for it with his total touchdowns, as he was a more mobile quarterback earlier in his career.

Romo's production was consistent for four years, whereas Prescott has been relatively consistent as a player who has only improved throughout his career. He took the league by storm with a 13-3 rookie season, finishing as the #1 seed in the NFC while earning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl Honors.

Prescott and Romo will forever be considered two of the Cowboys' best quarterbacks in the franchise's history. Maybe the real story is that the Cowboys have had two excellent franchise quarterbacks in the last 20 years, but the organization has set them both up for failure. Prescott might have a slightly better Cowboys career, but both players were talented enough to take the Cowboys back to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the front office hasn't done their job filling each roster with depth and a coaching staff that can bring out the best from their star players.

​​​​​​​

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.