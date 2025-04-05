Clubs like Manchester United are always on the lookout for the next big thing. In 2007, they have club icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes on their books. They had every reason to believe they had another top talent on their hands too.

Indeed, Anderson arrived at Old Trafford with big expectations and initially looked capable of living up to them. After his first season in England, the teenage Brazilian had helped his new side win the Champions League, scoring in the shoot-out against Chelsea. This was enough to see him crowned football's best young player with the Golden Boy accolade.

Sir Alex Ferguson had rushed to sign the youngster after his brother, Martin, scouted him and claimed that he was even better than Rooney. The iconic manager wrote in his autobiography:

“I sent Martin over to watch him in every game for four or five weeks. Martin said, ‘Alex, he’s better than Rooney!’"

Man United spent £27m to lure the midfielder away from Porto in the summer of 2007, but after that initial bright start to life in England, his career quickly faded. Here's what went wrong.

Rafael Revealed Anderson Loved McDonald's

"He could have been the best in the world"

In his debut season, as well as scoring his penalty in the European final, he also made 24 Premier League appearances. However, this would prove to be the highest tally of his career. Indeed, he would go on to spend a total of eight years at Old Trafford and despite winning many honours – four league titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup title and a League Cup – he never really delivered on his promise.

It has since been suggested that his discipline off the pitch may have been the main issue. Indeed, former United right-back Rafael once claimed that his compatriot could have become the world’s best player if it wasn’t for his love of food - specifically McDonald’s. He explained:

“We could be on the team coach and pass the services on the motorway and Anderson would jump up impulsively and yell 'McDonald's, McDonald's.' “The guy was crazy, but I love him. Give him a football and he would just play with freedom and sometimes, if he got a good run of games, he could play as well as any player in the league."

He added: “Not only that, but when he was playing well, we were playing brilliant football. He picked up a lot of big injuries and then his problems with eating the way he did started to affect him.

“It was no coincidence that his best form came when he had a lot of games because that was when he couldn't eat so much. I will say something about Anderson – if he had been a professional football player, he could have been the best in the world."

“I'm saying this with all seriousness. I don't know if he ever took anything seriously. He just loved life in such an easy and casual way.

“In some ways that was a quality. It was what made him so popular and one of the most popular players at the club. But he would just eat whatever was put in front of him.”

Anderson at Man Utd Games 181 Goals 9 Assists 20 Honours Premier League (x4), Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, League Cup

What Went Wrong For Anderson at Man Utd

Didn't look after his body

The player would later admit he was devastated when Sir Alex left in 2013. Game time was hard to come by afterwards, so he left on loan for Fiorentina the following season before securing a permanent exit in 2015. Injuries, perhaps exacerbated by his lifestyle, were to blame for his struggles in England and while the player would admit he could have looked after his body better, he had no regrets when talking to ESPN in 2018:

"I'd do more for me; I'd be more careful with injuries. But aside from that, I have no regrets. I loved to be at Manchester United, loved it. I can tell my kids that I won four Premier Leagues."

He returned to his native Brazil in 2015, signing for Internacional. Perhaps summing up his fall from grace, his new side suffered relegation from the Brazilian top flight one year after his arrival – they had never been relegated before in their entire history.

Anderson then joined Coritiba on loan. Adding another blemish to his fast-diminishing reputation, they were also relegated from Brazil’s top tier. Following his disastrous return to South America, Anderson joined Turkish second division side Adana Demirspor in July 2018. He made just 15 appearances for them before announcing his retirement one year later at the age of 31.

Life after football hasn't been smooth either. According to reports in 2024, Anderson was told by a family court judge that he must hand over £45,000 in owed fees or else serve 30 days’ jail time in Porto Alegre, Brazil. That said, he is still working within the game and is currently the assistant manager of Adana Demirspor.

