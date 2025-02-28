Anyone looking regularly at bookmaker or odds comparison sites will have seen that there are a number of goalscorer markets available.

Or, more specifically, there are normally three main goalscorer markets available: First, Last, and Anytime Goalscorer.

How do they work?

The goalscorer markets are as straightforward as their names would suggest.

When you place a bet in the First Goalscorer market, you are backing a player (or players) to score the first goal in the game.

In the Last Goalscorer market, you are backing a player (or players) to score the last goal in the game.

And an Anytime Goalscorer selection is a bet on a player to score at any time in the match.

You will notice that the odds on a player in the First and Last Goalscorer markets will always be bigger than on the same player in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Why is that?

Because it is rarer for a player to score the first or last goal in a game than to simply score at any time in a game. The fact that first and last goals are rarer events is reflected in the price.

What are the main conditions you need to be aware of when making a goalscorer selection?

The first is that, almost without exception, goalscorer selections apply to normal time only , i.e. only goals scored 90 minutes and whatever injury-time is added at the end of normal time are valid.

Goals scored in extra-time – if the game is in a cup competition, for example, and extra-time is played – or a penalty shoot-out do not count.

Why is that?

Primarily because the prices are calculated on the likelihood of a goal being scored in a ‘standard’ 90-minute period. If a game goes to extra-time, the odds offered pre-match are effectively no longer valid, as the odds of a goal (or goals) being scored have now altered, owing to the greater number of minutes to the match.

Substitutes Don't Count

It is also important to note that only players that start the game are normally valid in the goalscorer markets.

In other words, only goals scored by the players that are on the field when the game kicks-off will count as winning or losing selections.

This can be extremely frustrating if the player you have backed is named on the substitutes’ bench, and then comes on and scores. You may feel like you have a winning selection, but you do not.

On the other hand, if you have backed a player to score, and he ends up spending the entire game on the substitutes’ bench – or misses the game altogether, through injury, or not being selected, or some other reason – then you have your stakes refunded, rather than losing them.

No Goal Scenario

Another question that often comes up when looking at the goalscorer markets is: what happens if there is no goal scored in the game?

In this scenario, any selections you have made on players to score, in any of the goalscorer markets, will be losing selections.

It ought to be noted, however, that ‘No Goalscorer’ is often listed as an option. In other words, you can back ‘No Goalscorer,’ if you are expecting the game to end goalless.

Another question: if a player you have selected in the Anytime Goalscorer market scores more than once, do you get paid out for each goal he scores?

Unfortunately not. Anytime Goalscorer selections pay out only once, regardless of how many goals the player in question scores in the game.

Say, for example, you have backed Kylian Mbappé to score, at a price of 2.0 (1/1, or evens). You place stakes of $10. It is a good day for Mbappé: the France international scores a hat-trick. Your selection wins — but only once, i.e. you win $10, rather than $30.

First vs Anytime Goalscorer: Pros and Cons

So that is a summary of how the market works. Now, what are the pros and cons of the three main markets being considered here – the First, Last, and Anytime Goalscorer markets?

Before making any selection, we want to be as informed as possible, and for it to be backed by as much evidence as we can find.

So if, for example, you have particular reason to believe a player is likely to score the first or last game in a goal, then a selection in the First or Last Goalscorer markets would be worthwhile.

As a rule, however, we believe selections in the Anytime Goalscorer market generally make more sense.

Why is this? Because when dealing with a player's goals data, we usually assess their scoring stats regardless of when the goals were scored, rather than focusing specifically on the first or last goals in matches.

Evidence is Key

As an example, take Mohamed Salah. When assessing his goalscoring exploits for Liverpool, how often do we consider how frequently he scores the first or last goals in Reds’ matches?

Hardly ever. So how, therefore, would we be able to build a picture of how likely Salah is to score the first or last goal in a game?

When it comes to how likely he is to score at any time in a game – well, that is a whole different ball game (pardon the pun).

We can easily scour data sets to find out, for example: how many games he has scored in during any given season; how many times he scored against a particular opposition team down the years; in how many home / away games he has scored, and so on.

An informed decision is one where we have as much information available as possible. And, where goalscorers are concerned, there is generally much more information, data, and evidence that can be fed into an Anytime Goalscorer selection, than into a First or Last Goalscorer selection.

That is why the Anytime Goalscorer market is, in our view, the goalscorer market that offers the smartest opportunities. And that is why Anytime Goalscorer selections — rather than First or Last Goalscorer selections — will feature most frequently in this column.