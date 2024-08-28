Key Takeaways Coaches impact NBA teams immensely, maximizing their player's potential.

The impact coaching can have on an NBA team can sometimes be overlooked by the general audience. Having a talented roster is one thing, but being able to maximize those players is a whole different story.

The NBA Coach of the Year exists to recognize those head coaches who are capable of getting their teams to where they need to be. Sometimes, those head coaches will even elevate those rosters far beyond the expectations of what was thought imaginable.

Last year's winner of the Red Auerbach Trophy is a great example of a coach who was able to exceed expectations and be rewarded for it. Mark Daigneault managed to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a massive leap up the standings.

Many expected that the Thunder were a team on the rise. However, they went from an NBA Play-In Tournament squad in 2022-23 to the top of the Western Conference and that deserved to be celebrated. As such, Daigneault won the 2023-24 Coach of the Year award.

Another great example of what a great head coach can do for a team is Nick Nurse in the 2019-20 season. The Toronto Raptors dealt with a lot of injuries during that campaign.

On top of that, they were tasked with remaining competitive after Kawhi Leonard left the team to join the L.A. Clippers . Nurse managed to lead the team to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Having a great bench boss is a very underrated factor in the success of any team in the league. In the 2024-25 season, each of the respective teams who will have their head coach featured on this list will hope to have their rosters elevated by these bench bosses.

1 Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets)

Betting odds: +850

Ime Udoka had his first season with the Houston Rockets in the 2023-24 campaign. By the end of the year, it started to look like the team was figuring things out.

Houston Rockets – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat Record 41-41 Win Percentage .500 Offensive Rating 20th Defensive Rating 10th Net Rating 18th

The Rockets managed to put some serious pressure on the Golden State Warriors at one point for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

During the month of March, the Rockets went on an 11-game winning streak that quickly closed the gap on the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The really encouraging part of that run for Udoka and the Rockets was undoubtedly the elevated play of Jalen Green .

Things looked like they were finally clicking for the young Rockets star. During their 11-game winning streak, Green averaged 30.2 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Green even caught the attention of Portland Trail Blazers head coach and former NBA champion Chauncey Billups during his impressive run, as reported by Coty M. Davis of Sports Illustrated.

"He has a chance to be a star in this league. As of late, his ceiling is starting to increase from an offensive standpoint. He has been playing hard and competing on the defensive end, which is where this team has taken the next step. I think aggressively as he is offensively, they [the Rockets] needed a player like that. He is always going to attack. He is always going to be an option on the play. He is playing incredible ball right now." -Chauncey Billups

Unfortunately for them, they lost a bit of that momentum towards the end of the year. The Rockets went 3-6 over their last nine games of the season, and finished on the outside of the Play-In picture, despite their .500 record.

If Udoka can lead the Rockets through a loaded Western Conference and back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020, he will have a strong case for Coach of the Year in 2024-25.

Should his coaching help take Green to the next level as an NBA star, his case will only get stronger.

2 Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks)

Betting odds: +850

Tom Thibodeau has led the New York Knicks to the playoffs in three of the four seasons he has been their head coach. In 2023-24, Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first 50-win season since 2013.

New York Knicks – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat Record 50-32 Win Percentage .610 Offensive Rating 7th Defensive Rating 9th Net Rating 5th

The Knicks finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference under Thibodeau, despite missing Julius Randle down the stretch of the season.

Expectations are going to be at the highest they have been in quite some time in 2024-25 for the Knicks. The team has positioned themselves to be bona fide contenders after the offseason they have had.

The trade for Mikal Bridges was the major talking point of the offseason, but the contract extension of OG Anunoby should not be overlooked.

With Randle set to return, Thibodeau should have everything he needs to lead the Knicks to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. If he does, he should be a popular pick for Coach of the Year in 2024-25.

3 Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies)

Betting odds: +900

The Memphis Grizzlies had as bad of a year as they probably could have in 2023-24. Injuries derailed their campaign, and they ended up missing the playoffs altogether.

Memphis Grizzlies – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat Record 27-55 Win Percentage .329 Offensive Rating 30th Defensive Rating 12th Net Rating 26th

The Grizzlies will be looking to reassert themselves in the Western Conference this season. They made the NBA Playoffs for three years in a row before last season's disastrous campaign.

The Grizzlies made a somewhat controversial decision when they used the lottery pick granted to them from their awful 2023-24 season to select Zach Edey 9th overall.

However, Edey looked solid in Summer League action and should have every opportunity to be an immediate contributor in 2024-25. He even leads the betting odds to win Rookie of the Year at this point in time.

If the Grizzlies can stay healthy, Taylor Jenkins leading them back to a playoff spot in 2024-25 will give him a compelling case for Coach of the Year.

4 Nick Nurse (Philadelphia 76ers)

Betting odds: +1000

The pressure on Nick Nurse in 2024-25 is arguably higher than any other coach on this list. The Philadelphia 76ers need the championship-winning coach to work his magic.

Philadelphia 76ers – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat Record 47-35 Win Percentage .573 Offensive Rating 14th Defensive Rating 11th Net Rating 9th

Despite missing Joel Embiid for the majority of the 2023-24 season, Nurse still managed to lead the 76ers to a playoff spot. He even helped put Tyrese Maxey in a position to win last season's Most Improved Player award.

The 76ers used the 2024 offseason to retool their roster around their duo. The most notable addition was bringing in Paul George to serve as the team's third star.

Everyone expects the 76ers to be contenders next season, even George himself. He cited Nurse as one of the biggest reasons for that during an episode of his podcast.

“Nick Nurse is as good as it gets. His coaching... he’s won at many different levels. ... I think we have a hell of a starting five and then we got veteran guys coming off the bench... it’s just a good mixture of everything.” -Paul George

Nurse will be tasked with bringing this new-looking 76ers team together and molding them into one of the best teams in the conference. A top three finish could be enough to secure Nurse his second Coach of the Year award.

5 Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Betting odds: +1200

It is somewhat surprising to see Daigneault being given betting odds this favorable heading into the 2024-25 season. No one doubts his coaching ability, but there is an important factor to consider when picking him to win it again this year.

No coach in NBA history has ever won the Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Great coaches like Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Don Nelson, and others all failed to accomplish that feat.

Perhaps Daigneault could be the first. However, he certainly has his work cut out for him.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat Record 57-25 Win Percentage .695 Offensive Rating 3rd Defensive Rating 4th Net Rating 2nd

Daigneault did such a fantastic coaching job last year that it will be hard for him to outdo himself in 2024-25. The Thunder only trailed the Boston Celtics in terms of net rating, posting a figure of 7.3.

Not only did Daigneault's great coaching ensure that the Thunder were on schedule, in terms of their ascent up the Western Conference, but he actually helped push the timeline up for the team. Now, expectations for the Thunder will be an NBA championship in 2024-25.

In terms of winning Coach of the Year, Daigneault would really need his team to dominate a loaded Western Conference. Anything less than a considerable gap between them and the next closest team at the top of the conference likely ensures he does not win back-to-back awards here.

