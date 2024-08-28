Key Takeaways Malik Monk is the betting favorite for Sixth Man of the Year, seeking redemption after a close 2023-24 loss.

Naz Reid is aiming for back-to-back awards, showcasing reliability and scoring prowess off the bench.

Alex Caruso, Jordan Clarkson, and Norman Powell round out the top five candidates.

The NBA is a star-driven league, there is no doubt about that. As a result, most of the time, the primary focus of the general audience will be on who has the best starting units in the league.

Having an elite starting five is how the Boston Celtics managed to win their record-breaking 18th championship in the 2023-24 season. However, even the Celtics had a reliable first man off the bench in Al Horford .

Horford was even capable of taking over starting duties for the team when Kristaps Porzingis battled through injuries during the 2024 NBA Playoffs . There was a sense of comfort and familiarity in having the veteran big man available to step up when needed.

The point being made is that the role of the sixth man is an important one in the NBA. Manu Ginobili enjoyed a Hall of Fame career fulfilling that role for the San Antonio Spurs . They have plenty of hardware to show for his efforts off the bench too.

While there may not be a Ginobili level of sixth man in the NBA next season, there will be a handful of players looking to provide a major spark off the bench like he did in his legendary career. Those men will all be competing for the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award.

The betting favorites for the John Havlicek Trophy include a couple of former winners and some fresh faces looking for their first.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 27th, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

1 Malik Monk (Guard – Sacramento Kings)

Betting odds: +550

Malik Monk came incredibly close to winning the first Sixth Man of the Year of his career in the 2023-24 season. It was an incredibly close race between him and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid .

Monk received 43 first place votes and finished with a total of 342 points on the ballot. Reid just barely edged him out with 45 first place votes, finishing with a total of 352 points. It was a nail-biter of a race.

Monk took to social media, where he could only laugh off what had transpired.

Malik Monk – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 15.4 APG 5.1 FG% 44.3 TS% 56.4 WS 3.5 GP 72 GS 0

Last season could have been Monk's moment. Perhaps, as a result of what many fans and voters will consider a snub, there will be some bias working in his favor for the 2024-25 season.

Everyone knows what Monk is capable of bringing off the bench: instant offense. He averaged a career-high in points and assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

The Sacramento Kings did add more firepower in the offseason, acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade. Having another mouth to feed on the offensive side of the basketball court could negatively affect Monk's production off the bench.

However, perhaps the opposite will be true. Maybe having DeRozan will actually open up more scoring opportunities for Monk in the minutes they share together as a result of the defensive pressure that the six-time All-Star can draw.

The Kings will certainly be as explosive as anyone and should be considered a team to watch in 2024-25. However, with only 12 nationally-televised games this upcoming season, Monk will need to give fans and voters every reason to search out Kings games.

2 Naz Reid (Center/Forward – Minnesota Timberwolves)

Betting odds: +650

Reid will look to be the first player to win back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year awards since Lou Williams did it in 2019. If there is one person who will have his back in the upcoming season, it will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Vice President, Tim Walz.

Reid did not only captivate Timberwolves fans last season, but the general public with his strong performances off the bench. Reid was as reliable of a player as one could want. He was even capable of exploding for a big-time scoring effort every now and again.

The Timberwolves big man scored 20 points or more 14 times during the 2023-24 campaign. Reid's season-high (which was also his career-high) came against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he scored 34 points off the bench.

Naz Reid – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.5 RPG 5.2 FG% 47.7 TS% 59.5 WS 4.9 GP 81 GS 14

Reid will have the benefit of having a lot of eyes on him in the upcoming season, considering that the Timberwolves will be right in the mix for title contention. He should have every opportunity to lift multiple trophies in the 2024-25 season.

3 Alex Caruso (Guard – Oklahoma City Thunder)

Betting odds: +1100

The drop-off in the betting odds from Monk and Reid to the third spot would suggest that FanDuel Sportsbook currently believes it will be a two-man race for the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, things are never quite that simple when the season tips off.

That being said, Alex Caruso feels like somewhat of a surprising entrant on this list.

After getting traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey during the offseason, one would imagine Caruso is a perfect fit as the fifth starter on a team expecting to be title contenders in 2024-25.

Swapping out Giddey in favor of Caruso in the Thunder's starting lineup from last season would make an already scary defensive unit that much better. It would be a case of the rich getting richer.

However, perhaps the odds-makers know something that everyone else does not with regard to the situation.

Alex Caruso – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 10.1 APG 3.5 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 FG% 46.8 TS% 61.3 WS 4.9

If Caruso does come off the bench for the Thunder, there should be no doubt about the type of impact he can make in that role. Opposing team's top perimeter options would know no rest, going from being guarded by Luguentz Dort to being guarded by Caruso.

After the improvements Caruso showed as a scorer last season, posting a double-digit average for the first time in his career, he should be able to provide some sort of offensive spark as well.

Caruso posted career-highs in a multitude of offensive categories during 2023-24, including true shooting percentage, offensive win shares, field goal percentage, and offensive box plus/minus.

Whatever role Caruso has with the Thunder next season, there should be little doubt about the fact that he will likely thrive in it.

4 Jordan Clarkson (Guard/Wing – Utah Jazz)

Betting odds: +1100

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Clarkson is exactly the type of player that one envisions when they think of the prototypical sixth man. He is a master of coming off the bench and being a spark plug.

Jordan Clarkson – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 17.1 APG 5.0 FG% 41.3 TS% 52.1 GP 55 GS 19

Clarkson moved back to the bench for the Utah Jazz in the 2023-24 season after starting 61 games for the team in 2022-23.

Clarkson has always been a talented microwave scorer, capable of heating up quickly and creating offense for himself. However, last season was a down year for Clarkson as a three-point shooter, only averaging 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite posting a career-low three-point percentage in 2023-24, there was some good news to balance that out. Clarkson posted a career-high in assists per game.

Clarkson was involved in trade rumors earlier this offseason, but things have been quiet on that front lately. Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the interest has not been rampant.

"As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services." -Larsen

It will be interesting to see if Clarkson's bid for his second Sixth Man of the Year award will come as a member of the Jazz, or elsewhere.

5 Norman Powell (Wing – Los Angeles Clippers)

Betting odds: +1100

Norman Powell feels like one of those players who one would think has already won Sixth Man of the Year, despite never having actually done it. Powell has finished fourth in the race in back-to-back seasons heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Norman Powell – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.9 FG% 48.6 TS% 62.6 WS 4.1

Powell is a tremendous option to have on the offensive side of the basketball court. He is capable of finishing offensive possessions created by others in several different fashions while also being able to find his own scoring opportunities out there.

The 2023-24 season featured several career-highs for Powell in terms of his efficiency. He posted his best true shooting percentage, three-point percentage, and effective field goal percentage.

With Paul George leaving the L.A. Clippers in the 2024 offseason to join the Philadelphia 76ers , Powell should be in a position to be featured more offensively. This will be especially true if Kawhi Leonard misses time due to injury.

This could certainly put him in a prime position to win the first Sixth Man of the Year trophy of his career.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.