Highlights The MVP award carries weight in legacy discussions.

Current NBA MVP betting favorites include Dončić, Jokić, and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Embiid and Antetokounmpo are positioned to potentially add another MVP to their trophy cabinet.

The NBA MVP is by far and away the most coveted individual accolade of the regular season. Every year, the very best players in the league jockey for position in an effort to be recognized as the most valuable individual among their peers.

Winning a championship will always be the number one priority for most elite players in the league. However, MVPs will typically hold a considerable amount of weight in all-time discussions.

When the best of the best need to be stacked up against each other in terms of legacy, being an MVP winner does a lot for a player's case. There have been plenty of great players to never win the award. There have even been plenty of players who were snubbed, despite having tremendous campaigns.

However, as time passes and context is lost to history, the thing most people will remember is who was ultimately chosen as the winner in the end.

The league as it stands now is full of so much talent that the decision of who wins the MVP is an extraordinarily tough one for voters every season. Last year's MVP race offers a great example, as it felt like any one of Nikola Jokic , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , or Luka Dončić could have feasibly walked away with the award.

There is no doubt that the choice of who claims the NBA's top individual honor in the 2024-25 season will not be any easier. For those looking to place a bet on the outcome, there is some serious risk involved given the tremendous talent pool of MVP-caliber players.

However, this upcoming season will still have at least a handful of players who will stand out above the rest as the start of play for the new NBA campaign approaches.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 20th, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

1 Luka Dončić (Point Guard – Dallas Mavericks)

Betting odds: +350

Dončić is the early betting favorite to win the NBA MVP in the 2024-25 season. After the tremendous campaign he had last season, that should not come as a shocker to anyone.

Luka Dončić – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 33.9 RPG 9.2 APG 9.8 FG% 48.7 TS% 61.7 PER 28.1 WS 12.0 WS/48 .220 VORP 8.0

Despite only being 25 years old, Dončić feels like he is overdue for an MVP award. That may be due to the fact that fans have been watching Luka Magic on full display since his second season in the league.

Dončić is that rare player who has reached superstar levels extraordinarily quickly in the NBA. He was selected to the All-NBA First Team in his second season and has stayed there ever since.

Eye-popping individual numbers are usually just another day at the office for Dončić. Despite that, the voters have not been inclined to reward him with an MVP trophy just yet.

During the 2023-24 season, Dončić had the highest cumulative average of points, rebounds, and assists per game in a single season since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. His team also managed to climb out of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and finished the season winning 50 games and securing the fifth seed.

This was not enough to reward Dončić with an MVP. Perhaps, with the addition of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks , there is a pathway for the team to finish with one of the top seeds in the conference.

That feels like it would be the difference-maker for Dončić's quest to finally capture his first MVP trophy that has eluded him to this point, assuming he is capable of posting his usual brand of incredible individual numbers.

Dončić led the league in usage percentage last season. In fact, he has done that in three of the last four campaigns. There should be some comfort in knowing that The Don will have every opportunity to have the ball in his hands and wow the MVP voters in the 2024-25 season.

2 Nikola Jokić (Center – Denver Nuggets)

Betting odds: +360

Dončić is the current betting favorite to win the MVP, but Jokić is right on his tail in terms of the betting odds. This feels incredibly justified considering how hard The Joker has made it for other players to win the award in recent years.

Nikola Jokić – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.4 RPG 12.4 APG 9.0 FG% 58.3 TS% 65.0 PER 31.0 WS 17.0 WS/48 .299 VORP 10.6

Jokić is now a three-time MVP winner, having won the award in three of the last four seasons. One could easily argue that Jokić should have won it in 2022-23 as well. However, he settled for being an NBA champion and Finals MVP that year.

The thing that makes Jokić incredibly tough to contend with for the MVP is his dominance over the advanced metrics. On top of his traditional stats looking great, his advanced numbers are always otherworldly.

Jokić has led the NBA in win shares, win shares per-48 minutes, player efficiency rating, box plus/minus, and value over replacement player for the last four seasons. That is a tough hurdle to overcome for the opposition.

The biggest factor working against Jokić this season will be voter fatigue. If players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James found it tough to escape that crucial element, so will Jokić.

The Denver Nuggets were also served a tough blow when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left them to join the Orlando Magic during free agency. There should be no doubt that Jokić should be capable of elevating Christian Braun, who should be the favorite to replace Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup.

However, Jokić will certainly have his fair share of obstacles to overcome if he wants to win his fourth MVP award of his career.

3 Shai Gilgeous Alexander (Point Guard – Oklahoma City Thunder)

Betting odds: +550

Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP runner-up to Jokić this past season. Despite leading a young Oklahoma City Thunder team to the top spot in the Western Conference, he finished with only 15 first-placed votes on the ballot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 30.1 RPG 5.5 APG 6.2 FG% 53.5 TS% 63.6 PER 29.3 WS 14.6 WS/48 .275 VORP 7.1

It should not be a surprise to anyone that the top three players from last year's MVP ballot are the same ones leading the odds. Gilgeous-Alexander is the value pick among the three, in terms of betting odds, heading into play for the 2024-25 season.

The Thunder received two strong boosts to the roster, with the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason. Gilgeous-Alexander should be in an even better situation than last season with the current team surrounding him.

Similarly to Dončić, Gilgeous-Alexander will be pushing for the first MVP trophy of his career. If he can build on his individual success from last season, that should help his narrative once it is time for the voters to make their choice.

4 Joel Embiid (Center – Philadelphia 76ers)

Betting odds: +650

Many will forget that before Joel Embiid suffered an injury that kept him out for most of the 2023-24 season, he was leading the MVP race.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 34.7 RPG 11.0 APG 5.6 BPG 1.7 FG% 52.9 TS% 64.4 PER 34.1 WS/48 .275

The big gamble with Embiid moving forward will be whether he plays the minimum number of games to be eligible for individual accolades. His health has always been a bit of a concern and Embiid would need to play at least 65 games to qualify for the MVP race.

There should be no doubt about the fact that Embiid will perform at a high enough individual level to post MVP-type numbers, even with the addition of a third star in Paul George beside him. However, his availability will be the dark cloud that looms over his head for the foreseeable future.

5 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Power Forward – Milwaukee Bucks)

Betting odds: +750

There is a massive trade-off when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his case for winning the MVP in the upcoming season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 30.4 RPG 11.5 APG 6.5 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.2 FG% 61.1 TS% 64.9 PER 29.9 WS 13.2 WS/48 .246 VORP 7.2

On one hand, Antetokounmpo could be forced to do some major heavy-lifting for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024-25. The Bucks made very few noteworthy additions during the offseason that would alleviate pressure off Giannis. The best move was by far the addition of Gary Trent Jr.

This could mean Giannis will be forced to have a major statistical season to keep the team afloat in a strengthened Eastern Conference. However, the counter to that is questioning whether the Bucks will have a strong enough finish for Antetokounmpo to win the award.

Giannis could post some gaudy numbers this season, but if the Bucks are behind teams like the Boston Celtics , Philadelphia 76ers , New York Knicks , Indiana Pacers , and others in the standings, it will be tough for him to win the NBA's top individual award.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.