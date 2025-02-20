The MLS regular season is here! Some 26 teams kick off their league campaigns on Saturday, with four more taking to the pitch for the first time on Sunday.

Fresh off an away win in Concacaf play in frigid Kansas City, Lionel Messi and company begin Inter Miami CF 's 2025 league campaign at home against New York City FC .

His Argentine countryman Luciano Acosta debuts for the third MLS team of his career when FC Dallas visits the Houston Dynamo .

And Acosta's former club FC Cincinnati opens their league campaign at home against a tricky NY Red Bulls squad.

Here are our three best bets for the MLS Matchday 1 slate.

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC

Herons facing a quick turnaround

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC Odds Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV) Inter Miami -140 NYCFC +330 Draw +300 Over/Under 3.5 goals +136/-166 Odds via FanDuel

Miami may be facing a quick turnaround after their trip to frigid Sporting Kansas City for a 1-0 win in their Leg 1 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round series.

But if anything, the value is on the Herons here, with oddsmakers failing to account for how City has been weakened in the offseason.

First there was defender James Sands' loan to St. Pauli the German Bundesliga. Then there was Botafogo swooping in with a $17-million offer for Santi Rodriguez.

That's arguably City's two best players from last year. And while City Football Group has shown an acumen for turning over NYCFC's roster while keeping the squad competitive, replenishments aren't here yet.

With Messi and Luis Suarez coming through Wednesday's match with no obvious ailments and likely to play on Saturday night, the best bet here is on a multiple-goal Miami victory. That was the outcome in five of Miami's nine home matches last season in which Messi started, well above the 33.8 percent implied probability of a wager at +194 odds.

Pick: Inter Miami -1.5 goals (+194, FanDuel)

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

Can Red Bulls pounce on Cincy fatigue?

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

FC Cincinnati vs. NYRB Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV) Cincinnati +110 NYRB +250 Draw +240 Over/Under 2.5 goals -130/+100 Odds via Fanatics

Elsewhere, Cincinnati faces a far more difficult opening weekend assignment following its midweek Concacaf journey to Central America.

And in the Red Bulls and Emil Forsberg, they face one of the few teams in the league whose offensive production doesn't wane much away from home.

That's a feature of the Red Bull game model, and it's a stage on which Forsberg in particular has excelled when healthy.

He only started eight away matches in his debut MLS campaign, but he scored goals in three of them while generating 3.0 xG across his 10 total away regular season appearances.

That makes him plenty worth a speculative wager to score anytime against a somewhat fatigued — and not particularly deep — Cincinnati side, given +310 odds that imply only a 24.4 percent probability.

Pick: Emil Forsberg anytime goalscorer (+310, Fanatics)

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

A changing of the guard in Texas?

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV) Houston -132 Dallas +350 Draw +265 Over/Under 2.5 goals -127/+100 Odds via BetRivers

The Dynamo were a revived club in their first two seasons under manager Ben Olsen, thanks in no small part to the work of Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla in midfield.

Both ends of that tandem are now elsewhere, and while Ezequiel Ponce should acclimate better to MLS with a full preseason underneath him, those midfield exits plus a September ACL tear to summer signing Lawrence Ennali leaves the Dynamo roster with considerably less quality than a season ago.

Dallas have also parted with key pieces in Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira, but their splashy move for Luciano Acosta now gives them the two best attacking pieces in this game (along with Petar Musa) and arguably the better roster overall.

Home-field advantage is relatively strong in MLS, but not so strong that you shouldn't take Dallas to earn at least a point at +100 odds that imply a 50 percent probability if you think they're the better team on neutral soil. The MLS home win rate last season was only 45 percent, and hasn't been above 50 percent in several seasons.

Pick: FC Dallas +0.5 goals (+100, BetRivers)