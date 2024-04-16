Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler betting odds have been released for UFC 303, with McGregor as favourite at -120.

McGregor is returning to the cage almost three years after his last fight, with uncertainty surrounding his level of fitness and training.

Chandler, meanwhile, will also have to fight off some cage rust, having not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2022.

The official betting odds for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 have been released, and they have the Irishman as the favourite early doors.

The man so widely known as Notorious is set to return to the UFC cage at long, long last in a main event fight at UFC 303 on the 29th of June.

It will be almost three years since the Irishman’s last fight inside the Octagon, which ended in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg.

To nobody’s surprise, Conor McGregor is an early betting favourite for the bout, standing at -120 compared to Michael Chandler’s +100, according to Draft Kings, as per Forbes. For the Brits among us, those odds mean that the American is exactly evens, while McGregor is a slight favourite at 0.83/1.

This sort of bout is a nightmare for the bookmakers to predict, with both fighters' last four professional fight records standing at three losses and one win. McGregor did, however, open his last two fights as the favourite, at -175 in his first loss to Poirier (UFC 257) and -140 in the decider (UFC 264). However, we now know how both of them went...

With only four fights in the last six years, there is also no way of telling where McGregor’s level is at, with multiple business ventures from alcohol to Hollywood acting becoming a more focal point for the Irishman. Has he been training regularly? Has he been keeping himself fit? We simply do not know, and nor do the bookies.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor opens as favourite for the Michael Chandler fight, with odds of -120.

In true McGregor style, he has still stolen the headlines despite being absent from the UFC, with his big-man trash-talking gimmick undoubtedly set to erupt in the days, weeks, and months leading up to his return fight. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, will have to fight off some cage rust of his own. The 37-year-old Missouri native's most recent fight came 18 months ago, also a loss to Poirier.

Chandler's career in the UFC has been short, and not entirely sweet either, losing three of his five fights. Having said that, though, he has fought the best of the best in the division, despite his career in the company being relatively short-lived. He made his debut back in 2021, defeating Dan Hooker in the very first round, but since then he's lost to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Poirier. He did, however, beat Tony Ferguson in 2022.

While McGregor’s 15-fight unbeaten streak in Mixed Martial Arts is a thing of the past, he can never be written off, and that's probably why he's going into the Chandler fight as favourite. He may not be the same Conor McGregor, but they always say it's the fear of the unknown. We have no idea what McGregor we're going to see at UFC 303, and that's an exciting prospect in itself.