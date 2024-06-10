Highlights Beverly Hills Police Department have issued a statement regarding the arrest of Ryan Garcia.

The boxing sensation was arrested for felony vandalism while at the Waldorf Astoria — an upscale hotel in Beverly Hills — on Saturday afternoon.

The outlet has a video of Garcia being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs wearing what looks like sparring headgear.

Ryan Garcia has had a controversial few months. According to TMZ, the boxing sensation was arrested for felony vandalism while at the Waldorf Astoria — an upscale hotel in Beverly Hills — on Saturday afternoon.

The outlet has a video of Garcia being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs wearing what looks like sparring headgear. It was also reported that the 25-year-old was arrested for "allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway."

TMZ claimed that the boxer was 'seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs' but added that he cooperated with authorities during his arrest and has since been released.

The 25-year-old beat Devin Haney earlier this year, but has since failed a doping test after his epic victory. According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the American's B sample and A sample both tested positive for Ostarine - which is a banned substance, after tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Last week, TMZ reported that Garcia was subject to a welfare check by police at the same hotel after a call from a concerned family member. Beverly Hills Police Department have now issued a statement regarding the arrest.

Related Ryan Garcia Could be Thrust Into Another Big Fight Despite Drugs Controversy Ryan Garcia and Vergil Ortiz appear to seriously be talking about a fight on the Terence Crawford card in LA.

Beverly Hills Police Issue Statement Regarding Ryan Garcia Arrest

It's been quite the few months for the boxer

The Beverly Hills Police Department have issued a statement regarding the arrest and detaining Garcia. In a statement sent to MMA Fighting, they confirmed that the 25-year-old was sent to a local hospital for medical care.

“On June 8, 2024, at approximately 5:15 P.M., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to 9850 Wilshire Blvd. (Waldorf Astoria) for an ‘intoxicated person’ call for service. “During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia. Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel. Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr. Garcia for property damage. “Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, was arrested for PC 594(b)(1) - Felony vandalism and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care.”

The Beverly Hills hotel accused Garcia of causing an estimated $15,000 in damage, according to ESPN. As reported by MMA Fighting, property damage exceeding $400 in value is considered a felony in California. If convicted, Garcia could face up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Ryan Garcia's Attorney Issues Statement

The American might also be charged with public intoxication

In a statement issued not long after Garcia's arrest, the American's attorney - Darin Chavez - told ESPN that the boxer might also be charged with public intoxication.

Chavez revealed the arrest comes at "an extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health."

Last week, Garcia took to social media to reveal his mother, Lisa, is currently battling breast cancer. "My mom has gave me the Ok to post," he wrote. "Please pray for my mother. Cancer STUPID I don’t care she will win - Breast cancer is stupid, JESUS IS ABOVE ALL."

Chavez's statement read: "Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden."

"The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."