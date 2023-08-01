Highlights Bianca Andreescu refused to continue her Citi Open match until a heckling fan was removed, causing a delay in the game.

The distraction of the heckler may have affected Andreescu's performance, as she went 4-2 down after their removal.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to Andreescu's response, with some supporting her and others criticizing her inability to handle fans.

Bianca Andreescu refused to continue with her match against Marta Kostyuk until a heckling fan was removed from the stands.

Yesterday, (Tuesday, 1 August), Andreescu was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) by 21-year-old Kostyuk in the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open.

Having been broken twice in the opening set, the Ukrainian came back and built up a 3-0 lead in the second.

After a rather nervous moment where looked as if her opponent could run away with it, Kostyu saved two break points and went on to deny Andreescu the set.

The 23-year-old forced her way back into the game and caused her opponent to make some ‘painful mistakes’ however, it wasn’t enough to secure the win and a tiebreak was forced.

A double fault levelled Andreescu and the 21-year-old at 5-5 before the former unfortunately put the ball wide to end the game.

However, the Round of 32 loss is not the reason that the No. 44 is making headlines and going viral across social media.

Bianca Andreescu waits for a fan to be removed

During the two-hour 43-minute Citi Open tie, Andreescu was being cheered by a member of the audience for missing balls and mistimed serves.

While level at 2-2 in the final set, the 23-year-old seemingly had enough and lashed out at the jeering audience member.

In a video shared via social media, she would be seen holding her arms out wide in annoyance before shouting ‘shut up’ at the heckler.

A cheer from the crowd went up before the umpire spoke into her walkie-talkie and radioed for security to come and remove the fan.

It’s said that Andreescu refused to continue with the Round of 32 match until the disturbance had been dealt with.

It’s not known whether the distraction had an effect on the Canadian however, following their removal she did go 4-2 down.

Fans react to the viral Citi Open video

Since the clip was posted on Twitter, social media users have come out in their droves to discuss the moment.

One tennis fan wrote: “Imagine paying money to go heckler a player and then get kicked out lmao. Definition of a loser.”

A second said: “I am so sick of obnoxious sports spectators. I would have had half the stadium thrown out at the Orioles game last night if I could have.”

“Good for Bianca. Enough is enough with these losers,” replied another.

However, not everyone agreed with Andreescu’s reaction to the heckler.

One Twitter user said: "Really sad that players can’t handle fans. Tennis players are so frustrating to pull for.”

Another wrote: “Would’ve had to toss half the US Open crowds last year during Serena’s matches when you had uproarious cheers when opponents double-faulted.”

A third commented: “I'm not sure about people getting thrown out because players are complaining.

“These players are hyper-aware of criticisms in ways earlier (sic) generations were capable of ignoring. Mentally tougher. That said, that fan is lame and won't be missed.”

Following her victory, Kostyuk will now advance to the Round of 16 in the Citi Open.