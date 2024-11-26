Key Takeaways Bianca Belair defeated Nia Jax in the main event of Monday Night Raw to gain the advantage for her team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bayley proved she can be trustworthy by helping Bianca take the win.

Bianca's team is still seeking a fifth member, and all signs point towards Bayley taking the spot.

Bianca Belair and her team have gained the advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series by pinning WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax in the main event of Monday Night Raw on November 25th. Bianca will go to war alongside Rhea Ripley , IYO SKY , and Naomi to fight the team of Jax, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan (WWE) , Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team champ did, however, get some help from an old foe in Bayley, who could very well be the fifth member of Bianca's team this Saturday. The babyface squad was seen backstage on Raw still arguing about who they should tack on as the final piece to their puzzle after Belair's tag team partner Jade Cargill was taken out on the November 22nd episode of SmackDown.

Naomi suggested her good friend Bayley be Cargill's replacement. However, Bianca and Iyo were a bit hesitant given their history with the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner. But it seems like all signs are pointing towards Bayley being the fifth member after her actions tonight.

Bayley Proved Her Worth

No official fifth member for Bianca and her team

Credit: WWE

With a lot on the line, Bianca and Nia were having a back and forth affair during the main event of WWE Raw . The WWE Women's Champion gained the advantage after she gave her opponent a Samoan Drop onto the announce table. She then slammed Bianca's skull into the steel steps. To celebrate the damage she had done, Jax climbed to the second rope on the other side of the ring to taunt the crowd. That's when Bayley came in to interfere and knocked off Nia from her position as she fell head first into an exposed turnbuckle.

Bayley, who is still trying to prove that she can be trusted, urged Belair to take advantage. And she did. With a fallen Jax laying in the middle of the ring, Bianca climbed to the top and landed an exhilarating 450 Splash on the champion for the 1-2-3.

A bewildered Belair celebrated as she raised her tag team title above her head. The show ended with the two former rivals smiling at each other with Bianca giving a nod of approval. Based on this development, all signs are pointing towards Bayley rounding out the team of Belair, Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Naomi for WarGames against Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday begins 6PM ET, or 11PM BST.