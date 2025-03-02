Summary Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match to challenge for Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky will face Belair at WrestleMania, potentially setting up a dream match.

Belair's Road to WrestleMania may be complicated by drama between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania to challenge for the Women's World Championship after winning the women's Elimination Chamber match, but not without plenty of drama.

The seventh Women's Elimination Chamber kicked off the PLE of the same name, and it did not disappoint, with Jade Cargill making a shock return. Naomi appears to be behind November's parking lot attack on Cargill as she was attacked by the former WWE Women's Tag Team, unable to compete.

Belair was initially distraught, and it looked like Cargill's attack would be too distracting for the EST of WWE. But she came up trumps, scoring the winning pinfall on Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41, where she'll challenge for the Women's World Championship.

Bianca Belair Wins Women's Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky await Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair will find out whether she'll be challenging reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky at the Show of Shows. The duo will square off in a title match on RAW on Monday (March 4) and made their presence felt by staring Belair down while she celebrated her victory.

The 35-year-old is a three-time Women's World Champion and main evented night one of WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks. She has yet to face Ripley in a singles match on the main roster, their only one-on-one match coming way back in 2019 at the start of their careers in WWE's developmental.

Belair has collided with Iyo on six occasions, their last clash coming on an episode of RAW in August 2024. However, a collision with Ripley is talked up as somewhat of a dream match, given that their meteoric rises are coming at the same time.