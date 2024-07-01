Highlights The Pistons hired J.B. Bickerstaff as their head coach just weeks after firing Monty Williams.

Other candidates were looking for their first-ever head coaching gig, but Bickerstaff, now a four-time head coach, was chosen over them.

It was the right decision to appoint him, but the Pistons need to be patient.

The Detroit Pistons finished the 2023-24 season with the worst record in the NBA . While their incompetent roster was the biggest reason for their struggles, poor coaching made the situation even worse, leading to the unsurprising dismissal of Monty Williams.

Less than two weeks later, the Pistons hired J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers just over a month ago. There were other candidates, like Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, who are still looking for their first head coaching job. But the Pistons settled for the already established Bickerstaff.

There are questions about whether it was a deserved hire. Maybe the long-time assistant coaches, especially Nori, who has experience in Detroit, should have been given a chance instead of another recycled head coach.

The Pistons just named a new president of basketball operations, and that often leads to these kinds of 'safe' coaching hires. But Trajan Langdon seems to have already done his due diligence and made the right decision in appointing Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff Has the Required Experience

He brought the struggling Cavaliers back from the brink

Rebuilding teams are the perfect environments for new coaches, but the Pistons are more than just a rebuilding team. In the last five seasons, their highest finish in the Eastern Conference has been 13th, including two seasons when they were the worst team in the league.

This is a team stuck in a rut. A dangerous losing rut.

While the Cavs weren't as woeful when Bickerstaff took over, they were still a pretty bad team. They finished as the 14th seed in the East in the 2018-19 season and at the bottom the following season, with Bickerstaff being hired toward the end of that campaign.

After two full seasons of rebuilding, he led them to consecutive fourth-seed finishes before he was let go.

Pistons Record In The Last Five Seasons Season Record 2023-24 14-68 2022-23 17-65 2021-22 23-59 2020-21 20-52 2019-20 20-46

Cleveland fired him because he wasn't the right man for a contender, but his work in bringing the team back from the ruins was massive. That is exactly what the Pistons need at the moment.

Pistons Need To Be Patient With Bickerstaff

A rock-bottom team like Detroit cannot afford to expedite any rebuild

Firing Williams was unfortunately the right decision despite the financial burden it led to. That decision was spurred by Williams' disinterest in his job, which affected every part of his coaching. He wanted to take a break from coaching before the Pistons' lucrative offer dragged him back to the bench.

However, Bickerstaff clearly wanted this job and is an ideal coach for the situation.

The Pistons have become accustomed to losing and a large part of that is the lack of defense and, more importantly, culture. This is Bickerstaff's bread and butter, as he was largely successful in implementing both in the struggling Cavs team.

They ended up becoming the best defense in the 2022-23 season and the sixth-best last season while employing a backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell . The Pistons don't have an Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen as big men, but they do have Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, who have the potential to be defensive studs.

Turning this Pistons team around won't be easy, and it will take time. But if Detroit is patient and gives Bickerstaff at least a few seasons, he could help change the fortunes of this team.

After all, they did sign him to a five-year deal, but it is rare to see coaches stay with one team for that long.