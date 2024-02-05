Highlights Eric Bieniemy will not return to the Washington Commanders' coaching staff and will be looking for a new NFL home in 2024.

Bieniemy had a mediocre season leading the Commanders' offense, ranking 24th in total offense.

The Commanders are pivoting as well, hiring former Arizona Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury to serve as OC under new head coach Dan Quinn.

A year after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy found out the grass wasn't always greener on the other side while serving as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

With Washington's hiring of Kliff Kingsbury official, new head coach Dan Quinn said at his introductory press conference on Monday that Bieniemy will be looking for a new NFL home in 2024, via NBC Sports' JP Finlay.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Quinn wanted to bring his own people into the building. Bieniemy was mediocre in 2023, leading the Commanders offense to a 24th place finish in total yards (312.8 yards per game). However, some of the blame for that can be laid at the feet of QB Sam Howell, who showed little improvement from his rookie season, leading the league in interceptions thrown (21) and sacks taken (65).

With few openings left on coaching staffs around the league, Bieniemy's next destination is up in the air. Meanwhile, the Commanders are clearly preparing for a big swing in the draft with Kingsbury aboard.

Bieniemy's NFL future is an open question

Kingsbury's hiring puts the former Chiefs' OC in a difficult spot

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy was always going to have a tough time sticking around in Washington once Ron Rivera (the head coach who hired him) was shown the door. The Commanders' official announcement of the Kingsbury hire, which they were able to complete after the former USC assistant spurned the Raiders, all but sealed Bieniemy's fate.

The Commanders are currently armed with the second pick in the NFL draft, and they're nearly certain to take a quarterback given Howell's 2023 struggles.

Any of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels would be a worthy selection following their consummate collegiate careers, though they may be partial to the USC product (Williams) after Kingsbury spent this past season coaching him.

Regardless of which quarterback they take, the Commanders are preparing to enter a lengthy rebuild, and the measurement of Kingsbury's success will be directly tied to the development and performance of the No. 2 overall selection.

Bieniemy, meanwhile, left the cozy confines of Kansas City after taking Patrick Mahomes and company to three Super Bowls, winning two of them. He spent the better part of half of a decade interviewing for head coaching gigs around the league, with many believing he couldn't secure one because of his proximity to the league's best quarterback (Mahomes) and one of its best coaches (Andy Reid).

The Commanders' offensive flop this season isn't entirely on Bieniemy—they entered the year with a lame-duck head coach (Rivera) and Howell was a second-year fifth-round pick—though he didn't do enough to dispel the naysayers.

With all eight recently vacant head coaching jobs around the league now filled, Bieniemy will have to settle for yet another assistant gig in 2024 should he choose to coach next year.

As of this moment, only the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers have offensive coordinator openings, with new head coaches Mike Macdonald and Jim Harbaugh working to fill out their respective staffs.

It's possible Bieniemy could land with one of them, though they may both choose to pluck coaches from their previous homes (Macdonald worked with the Baltimore Ravens; Harbaugh coached at the University of Michigan).

A return to the Chiefs is possible too, as Kansas City ranked in the top-six in total offense and scoring offense every year under Bieniemy (2018-2022) before falling to ninth in yards per game and 15th in points per game this year. However, that would merely place Bieniemy back in the same position as before, with questions about his ability to succeed without Mahomes still unanswered.

Source: JP Finlay