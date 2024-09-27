Alexander Isak is a 'big doubt' for Newcastle United's clash with Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, as he continues to nurse a toe injury, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Isak scored the winner against Tottenham earlier this season and has provided one assist for the Magpies in five Premier League matches, in what has been an inconsistent start to the new campaign for Eddie Howe's team. After suffering defeat last time out at Fulham, Howe is in need of a result at home to the Champions, but could be without his talismanic striker.

Hope reports that the Swedish centre-forward hasn't trained all week and his toe is broken, an issue that worsened after the encounter at Craven Cottage last weekend. Having scored 21 league goals last season, and with Callum Wilson also out injured, the Tynesiders are potentially in a spot of bother up front.

Isak a 'Bid Doubt' For City Game

The forward has broken his toe

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 for a blockbuster deal believed to be in the region of £52 million, Isak has quickly established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in English football. A promising debut campaign in the north-east saw him net ten times as Howe's outfit qualified for the Champions League, before the agile number nine exploded in regard to output last season, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has become pivotal to Newcastle's attack, leading the line and stretching teams with his movement and pace. News emerging that he's a doubt for Saturday lunchtime's game against City will be hugely concerning to Howe, who requires a result, or at the very least an encouraging performance, to ease the pressure on his position.

Wilson also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and won't feature until mid-October at the earliest, so the English manager may be forced to pivot to an unorthodox option down the middle.

The outing against Fulham in West London was nothing short of 'awful', and with City without star midfielder Rodri, the Toon may feel this is a good opportunity to respond, in a game where the pressure on them will be less substantial.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

United Keeping Tabs on Howe

INEOS are admirers

While the talk has been about the pressure on Howe to deliver, the former Bournemouth head coach could ultimately leave Newcastle by his own accord. Having been linked with the vacant England job in recent months, Manchester United are now reportedly closely monitoring Howe as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

United's campaign has got off to a uninspiring start, as they sit comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League, and the heat on the maligned Dutchman is growing. INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are said to be huge admirers of Howe, and could turn to the Newcastle boss if results continue to go south under Ten Hag.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/09/2024