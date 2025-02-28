Chido Obi is likely to be involved in Manchester United’s squad for their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Fulham on Sunday, according to journalist Nathan Salt.

The 17-year-old starlet has been left out of United’s U18 side to face Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup on Friday, meaning he will be available for Ruben Amorim for another senior call-up.

Obi was recently promoted to United’s first team following a season-ending injury to Amad Diallo and made his debut away to Tottenham earlier this month.

The former Arsenal starlet also got senior minutes in the 2-2 draw at Everton last weekend and is now expected to feature in the matchday squad to face Fulham on Sunday.

His absence on Friday will be a huge blow for United’s U18 side and boss Adam Lawrence, especially after Obi scored a hat-trick in the previous round win against Chelsea.

The 17-year-old has been impressive for United’s youth teams this season, netting 15 goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Obi's solid displays have recently impressed Amorim and his staff at Carrington – he has been named in United’s matchday squads for their last three Premier League games.

He was an unused substitute against Ipswich on Wednesday, where United produced a second-half comeback to secure their first top-flight win in four games.

Amorim has been operating with a depleted squad since taking over at Old Trafford in November and is likely to be without several first-team players against Fulham.

While Amad has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are also among those unavailable.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.