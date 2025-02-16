Manchester United will keep Casemiro at the club until at least the end of the season, according to United in Focus.

The Red Devils have reportedly been looking to sell the five-time Champions League winner since the start of the season after a serious decline in his physical capabilities, but have been unable to find a buyer willing to match their asking price and his current wage packet - which sees him earn in excess of £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Reports in January suggested there was interest from Saudi Arabia but a deal never materialised and while the transfer window is still open in some countries, including his native Brazil, Casemiro is set to stay in England until the summer at least.

Casemiro Set to Stay at Man Utd

Brazilian has played just 19 minutes in 2025

According to a report from United in Focus, a decision has been made that the former Real Madrid star will stay at Old Trafford despite interest from his homeland.

Manager Ruben Amorim has previously admitted that he hasn't selected the 31-year-old due to a lack of athleticism and intensity in his play, but nobody has come close to matching what United want to let him leave and with the transfer window now shut and no ability to replace him, the decision has been made to keep him in the squad until the summer.

Casemiro 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 14 1 839' Europa League 6 0 338' Carabao Cup 2 2 180'

A short-term loan deal has been ruled out due to the cost of any package as a result of his astronomical wages, while an emerging injury crisis means he could now be in line for more regular minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out for several weeks with an injury picked up in training this week, while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer are "major doubts" for Sunday's clash with Tottenham also.

Amad Diallo is likely to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle ligament injury picked up in training too, meaning Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are the only senior players fit who can play in the central midfield or number ten positions for the team.

