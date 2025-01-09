Crystal Palace have been denied the chance of a reunion with their former winger Wilfried Zaha, according to The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons.

The Eagles' reported interest in re-signing Zaha dates back to last summer when the Ivorian fell out with Galatasaray. The 32-year-old left Selhurst Park in July 2023 after his contract expired and headed to the Turkish Super Lig.

Zaha endured a frustrating spell with Galatasaray as he failed to secure a starting berth in Okan Buruk's side. He was on his former club's radar as a potential loan signing but joined Olympique Lyonnais last summer instead of returning to Palace.

The veteran attacker has continued to struggle with the Ligue 1 giants with suggestions his family isn't adapting well to life in France. He's made just four league appearances without a goal or assist. His last outing was a one-minute cameo appearance in a 3-0 win over Angers (December 7).

Wilfried Zaha Lyon Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 4 (1) Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 15 Successful Dribbles 0.8 (60%) Ground Duels Won 1.5 (35%)

Zaha Unable To Return To Palace

FIFA Regulations Prevent A Third Playing Club

However, because of FIFA regulations, Palace can't bring Zaha back to Selhurst Park this month. Aarons reports that FIFA 'stipulates that players are only eligible to play official matches for two clubs in the same season'.

Zaha was a fan favourite during his time with the Eagles, rising through the South Londoners' youth ranks. He left the club as a hero, bagging 90 goals and 52 assists in 458 games.

The 33-cap Ivory Coast international visited Selhurst Park two weeks ago (pictured above) to watch his former club lose 5-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League. This stirred up speculation that he was eyeing a return, but this won't be possible until the summer.

Palace chairman Steve Parish hinted last summer that he'd bring Zaha back in a 'heartbeat' but ruled out a move at that time. He has a year left on his contract with parent club Galatasaray.

The Eagles look set to bolster Oliver Glasner's squad this month despite Zaha's return being ruled out. A pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Ben Doak (on loan at Middlesbrough) is underway, although they face competition from Ipswich Town, per GIVEMESPORT sources.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/01/2025.