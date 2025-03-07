Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on Dominic Solanke’s injury after the striker limped off late in the 1-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar.

The Australian manager said he remains hopeful that Solanke will recover quickly from his latest setback and suggested he may have only suffered a minor knock.

The England forward came on with around 20 minutes to play in Spurs’ Europa League last-16 first-leg defeat on Thursday but was forced off in injury time after colliding with Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

This was Solanke’s first game for Spurs in almost two months, as he had been sidelined since mid-January due to a knee injury.

Solanke Forced Off in Spurs Loss

After returning from knee injury

Postecoglou, speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, did not rule Solanke out of Tottenham’s meeting with Bournemouth on Sunday:

“With Dom, I think he got a knee into the back so it's probably a bit sore. It's a knock so hopefully it settles down pretty quickly.”

Solanke joined from Bournemouth last summer in a club-record deal for Spurs, worth an initial £55million plus a further £10m in add-ons.

The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with seven of his goals coming in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s injury crisis is starting to finally ease, with both first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero making the bench for the Alkmaar clash on Thursday.

Fellow defenders Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin remain sidelined, as do forwards Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Dragusin is not expected to return until the end of the year, having undergone surgery following his ACL injury last month.

Dominic Solanke's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 7 Assists 3 Expected goals 8.5 Minutes played 1,598

