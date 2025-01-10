Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will be looking to sculpt his squad to his liking in January, with the Cherries having an outside chance of securing European football for the first time ever under the Spaniard - and one outgoing that could come to fruition is forgotten man Max Aarons, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the star is on his way to Valencia on an initial loan deal.

Aarons burst onto the scene at Norwich City as an 18-year-old, with the star missing just 13 league appearances across five seasons for the Canaries until the summer of 2023, when he joined the Cherries - but 20 Premier League appearances last season and just three in the current campaign have seen him massively slip down the pecking order.

Sources: Bournemouth Could Oversee Double Exit

The Cherries have been the league's surprise outfit this season but some could depart

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Aarons is set to join La Liga giants Valencia on loan in the coming days, having failed to garner permanent first-team football in his time on the south coast.

Bournemouth's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 30 =9th Away goals scored 18 =5th Shots taken per game 16.7 2nd Shots conceded per game 13 =8th xG 42.02 3rd

As a result, Valencia have agreed a deal to land the London-born star on loan, and they will have a £7.5million buy option on his services if they decide to activate it, which could be possible if they stay in La Liga. Valencia haven't been relegated since 1986, and have spent almost the entirety of their history in the Spanish top-flight - but Aarons has been drafted in to help them survive this campaign, where they currently sit 19th in the table and four points from safety.

Elsewhere, GIVEMESPORT sources state that two Championship teams in Watford and Middlesbrough are interested in goalkeeper Mark Travers. The Irishman has been at the club since 2016, but despite a loan spell at Stoke City last season, he's struggled for games with just four Premier League appearances to his name this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andoni Iraola has won 26 of his 65 games in charge of Bournemouth.

He's been backup to Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, and has been tipped for an exit - though no decision will be made on his future until Iraola's side play the Blues in midweek, as Kepa is ineligible to face his parent club.

Once that fixture is over and done with, Travers could find a route back to the Championship - where he featured in 45 games for the Cherries in the 2021/22 season as they won promotion to the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-01-25.

