Big E has provided WWE fans with an update about a potential return to the wrestling ring, and outlined what would need to happen for him to be medically cleared. As hard as it may be to believe, it’s now been well over two years since the former WWE Champion suffered a serious injury which cast major doubt over his in-ring future.

Occurring on a regular episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Powerhouse of Positivity was teaming with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston against The Brawling Brutes when disaster struck following an awkward landing from a belly-to-belly suplex which saw him take the impact firmly on his neck.

It was immediately clear to those watching at home that something had gone wrong, and, once there was an update on his condition, it emerged that Big E had suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae during the incident, of course meaning that he hasn’t stepped into the ring to compete since suffering the blow. However, the New Day member remains one of the most beloved figures in all of wrestling, and many fans are still crossing their fingers with regard to potentially seeing the 38-year-old step back between the ropes.

Big E Has Told Fans What it Would Take for a Return

The star isn't quite there

To provide an update on the possibility of making a comeback and what it might take to get the all clear to return, Big E spoke on Getting Over to stress the importance of his C1 vertebrae ossifying and turning into a new bone, stating that he won’t be cleared until that process happens. Thankfully, though, he revealed that he feels well, and isn’t experiencing any issues with pain, discomfort or weakness in the affected area.

"Now we're at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it's not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. "They're not going to clear me until that happens. It's obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We'll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I'm just not in a position to be cleared quite yet."

During his time away from competing, Big E has remained part of WWE’s programming during the pre-show panel for Premium Live Events. Most recently, he appeared on the coverage for Money in the Bank in Toronto, and even got into the ring in front of those in attendance.

Big E Made an Appearance at Money in the Bank

He called stepping back in between the ropes 'cool'

Commenting on this, Big E talked about how positive it was for him to step between the ropes and feel the love from the audience again after such a long period on the sidelines.

"It was cool. It was just a little hit for the countdown show. The cool part for me was, even though there weren't a ton of fans in the arena, getting some love again was very very cool. It's nice being back. It's something that I've been doing for 15 years and it feels like a second home in many ways,"

Of course, while many are desperate to see Big E compete at least once more before the end of his WWE tenure, his health is of the utmost importance and a comeback should only happen if everything has healed well enough for him to do so. Regardless, it’s heartwarming to see him still involved in WWE’s events, and it’s likely that he will help out the company in any way possible. As always, as more comes out about a potential in-ring return for Big E, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.