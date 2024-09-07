Manchester United believe patience is needed under Erik ten Hag this season and his job is safe for now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

It’s been a mixed start to the 2024/25 season for the Red Devils after their opening day victory was followed by defeats to Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League. The most recent being a 3-0 thumping at the hands of their bitter rivals in front of their own fans at Old Trafford.

In the fallout of such a disappointing result, Ten Hag’s future has been called into question once again after it was reported the club took two weeks to decide to retain him at the end of last season, despite United’s triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May.

Patience ‘needed’ at Man United

Ten Hag has the public backing of senior leadership

No drastic decision will be taken by United in response to the mixed start to the season, according to Jacobs.

The journalist indicates there are mitigating factors with injuries and late arrivals, so patience will be needed in what has been described as a transitional period for the club.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT exclusively:

“Right now, all parties, Ten Hag included, feel like patience is needed. This is a transitional period, and the success of the new model and Ten Hag’s fit within it is not going to be apparent within one summer or a few games into a new season. It's going to take time. “Leny Yoro got injured, Ugarte hasn't played yet. Zirkzee, I think, has only started one Premier League game. Luckily for Ten Hag, Mazraoui and De Ligt he knows very well. It's a building process that nobody thinks is going to happen overnight. “At least if Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth’s public comments are to be believed, having taken a long time to back Ten Hag, they’re not going to get rid of him this early in the season, so he's safe for now.”

Prior to the defeat to Liverpool, Ten Hag received the backing of United officials, as reported by The Guardian. Chief executive Omar ­Berrada emphasised that the focus is on building a team that can be successful in the long term.

Former United striker ‘poised’ to join new club

Anthony Martial departed Old Trafford earlier in the summer

Former United forward Anthony Martial is poised to complete a move to Brazil, according to local reports. Journalist Luca Bendoni claims the 28-year-old is set to join Flamengo in Brazil.

Martial is a free agent this summer following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford at the end of last season. He spent nine years with the Red Devils following his arrival from French side Monaco back in 2015.

Anthony Martial career stats for Manchester United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 317 Goals 90 Assists 47 Minutes played 19,739

The French international progressed through the youth ranks at Lyon, before joining their domestic rivals in 2013. At United, Martial has won one FA Cup, one Carabao Cup and one Europa League title.