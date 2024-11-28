West Ham United are set to be handed a big boost after it emerged that Jean-Clair Todibo's injury is not serious and he is pushing to return for the weekend clash with Arsenal, according to Sami Mokbel.

The Hammers were dealt a blow during their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night when the French defender was forced off injured just before the hour mark, with Greek star Dinos Mavropanos coming on in his place as the team picked up a huge three points for manager Julen Lopetegui.

But with a clash against the Gunners looming on Saturday evening, the Spanish boss will be desperate to have his strongest side available to him and Todibo is pushing to be able to play according to a new update.

West Ham Get Todibo Boost

Loanee pushing to start

Despite being forced off against the Magpies, Todibo is not believed to be serious according to journalist Sami Mokbel and the player himself is pushing to make himself available for the London derby.

Todibo, who has been described as "incredible", had a tough start to life in east London following his loan move from OGC Nice in the summer but has now established himself as the first-choice option alongside Max Kilman in the centre of defence.

Despite his willingness to feature, it's believed that the West Ham medical department won't take any risks on his fitness with a busy schedule coming up and with Mavropanos on standby to step in and replace him in the starting lineup if necessary. Lopetegui will give the 24-year-old every chance to play though and is willing to make a late call on his involvement.

Following the clash with Mikel Arteta's side, the Hammers will face off against Leicester City on December 3rd and Wolves on December 9th, which would give the France international extra time to recover and get back to playing quickly.

The win over Newcastle on Monday helped Lopetegui's side move six points clear of the relegation zone after a poor start, and has eased the pressure on the former Real Madrid man's job after fans began to grow frustrated at the lack of progress and poor results this season.