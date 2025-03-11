Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford is not expected to play for Manchester United again under Ruben Amorim unless he issues a public apology, journalist Jamie Jackson has revealed.

The England international is spending the second half of the season on loan at Villa Park and is likely to leave permanently in the summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe also keen on his departure.

United’s minority owner addressed Rashford’s situation in a revealing interview on Monday, saying he was ‘pleased’ to see the forward leave and all but ruling out a return to Old Trafford this summer.

Rashford has enjoyed an upturn in form at Villa so far, providing three assists in eight appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

Rashford Unlikely to Play Under Amorim

‘I don't see that happening’

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jackson revealed that while Rashford may be invited to United’s pre-season training and feature in friendlies, he has no long-term future at the club under Amorim:

“I was told from, let's say, the Rashford camp, that as long as Amorim’s there, there's no way he'll play for United again. “Now, you never know in football. My guess is he might play some friendlies in the summer, a bit like Sancho did. “But I can't really see it, because Amorim basically bombed him out. I mean, you know, they weren't talking and all the rest of it. “So I can't really see that, not unless Rashford sort of comes up publicly and sort of says, like, yeah, the coach was completely right, I'm really sorry, I was out of order, all the rest of it, please give me another chance. That might work. I don't see that happening.”

Rashford, who has spent his entire career at United, fell out with Amorim late last year and was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby in December.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since and was loaned to Aston Villa on a six-month deal in January.

Villa hold a £40m option to make Rashford’s move permanent this summer, and the player is open to staying beyond the 2024/25 season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 371

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.