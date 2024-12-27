Wolverhampton Wanderers will resist January bids for their star forward Matheus Cunha, despite growing interest from Premier League rivals, according to talkSPORT.

Wolves reportedly have no plans to part ways with the £44m Brazilian next month, having improved their top-flight position with back-to-back wins under new boss Vitor Pereira.

The Molineux outfit stunned Manchester United 2-0 at home on Boxing Day, before beating strugglers Leicester City away 3-0 last week.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves promised then-manager Gary O’Neil in November that Cunha would not be sold in the winter market and are very much looking to maintain their stance under Pereira, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are thought to be eyeing Cunha to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline after Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling suffered injuries in December.

However, they may have to look elsewhere now, with Wolves reluctant to sell their frontman next month to maintain their hopes of Premier League survival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 18 league appearances for Wolves this season.

Cunha, praised for being ‘the difference-maker’ for Wolves this season, has been involved in almost half of their Premier League goals in 2024/25, contributing to 14 out of 29.

The 26-year-old’s second-half goal from a corner stunned Man United on Thursday, before he assisted Wolves’ second against the Red Devils, netted by Hwang Hee-chan in added time.

The 2-0 win on Boxing Day saw Wolves climb out of the bottom three – Pereira’s men are now on 15 points, one more than 18th-placed Leicester City.

Wolves are expected to be busy in January and could target a new centre-back. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Molineux outfit are looking at reinforcements to their backline, having struggled to replace captain Max Kilman, who joined West Ham in the summer.

Latest reports have linked Wolves with a move for Lens defender Kevin Danso, who could become available next month and is also being eyed by Southampton and Villarreal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.