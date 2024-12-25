Bruno Fernandes has been named as a huge culprit for Manchester United's inability to dominate games in midfield - with talkSPORT pundit Anil Kandola saying that it's time for a tough conversation over Fernandes not being at the 'level required' to build a team around.

Fernandes joined United back in January 2020, with the Portuguese star about to reach half a decade in a red shirt - in which he has 85 goals and 76 assists in 259 games for the Red Devils in all competitions. He's been the club's main source of goals and creativity in his time at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting Lisbon, though the Red Devils have only won two trophies in his time at the club - and Kandola believes that the Portugal star's inability to have a team built around him makes United easy to play through, with Marcus Rashford not being the only United man to have had his critics in recent weeks.

Kandola: Fernandes 'Not at Level Required' to Spearhead Man Utd

The playmaker has had a harsh truth delivered about him

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) about the playmaker, Kandola was critical of the former Sporting star, with an old video regurgitated from when Fernandes was under the guidance of former boss Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =1st Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Through Balls Per Game 0.2 =2nd Match rating 7.09 2nd

He wrote:

"Said this about Bruno Fernandes back when Ten Hag was still in charge on @talkSPORT’s 'Inside Devils' show. "He’s simply not at the level required to build a team around & is the reason why the team is so open to play through! "It’s time we had these tough conversations..."

United have been particularly easy to play through this season, and their 13th-place standing in the table at Christmas is their lowest-ever in the Premier League era. With more losses than wins, and with a negative goal difference, United fans will be hoping that they can turn their form around in the second half of the season before they run the risk of not qualifying for Europe for just the second time in the Premier League era, with their first coming under David Moyes.

Fernandes suffered a slow start to the Premier League season, with his first goal only coming in early November against Chelsea - but he's since struck a further three in that time, alongside boasting five assists to his name - marking a record of nine goal contributions in 17 games in the top-flight since the start of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has 58 goals in the Premier League - needing another 42 to join the exclusive 100 Club.

Having taken up a more central role since Ruben Amorim came into the fold, the Red Devils skipper has scored two goals and registered two assists in his previous five games - but United have been beaten three times in that run of five games, which is a major reason as to why they are so far down the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.