Newcastle United are ‘very unlikely’ to lose more than one of their key players – Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon or Alexander Isak – in 2025, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are in a strong position to keep hold of at least two-thirds of their star trio, amid reports suggesting fellow Premier League clubs are circling ahead of the transfer window reopening in January.

According to Jacobs, Newcastle may have to lose a big star for financial reasons in 2025, especially if they fail to qualify for European football, but they are unlikely to part with more than one next year.

Eddie Howe’s men have climbed to fifth in the Premier League on Boxing Day, having beaten Aston Villa 3-0, and are now four points off Arsenal in fourth.

Newcastle ‘May Have to Lose Star’

Due to financial necessity

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that although the futures of Guimaraes, Isak and Gordon will be ‘intertwined’ in 2025, Newcastle are unlikely to lose more than one of the three stars next year:

“I'm still told that Newcastle may have to lose a big star out of financial necessity, especially if they don't get European football. “But I'm also told that the futures of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak will be intertwined, and it's very unlikely that Newcastle, even if forced to, would lose more than one of those names. “And the fact that Gordon was kind of offered to Liverpool shortly before they were able to eventually sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, shows you that of the three, it was clearly Gordon that Newcastle felt they might have to put on the market, and then, luckily, it never went through, because Newcastle found the money from elsewhere.”

Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this past summer as Newcastle sought to offload players amid their Profit and Sustainability concerns.

However, despite initial fears that Gordon’s ‘head was turned’ by interest from Anfield, he signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle in October, putting an end to transfer speculation for the time being.

The England international has been a regular in Newcastle’s first XI since joining from Everton in January 2023, and has scored four goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Alexander Isak is 'Dream Priority' for Arsenal

Ahead of the January transfer window

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has also revealed that Isak remains a ‘dream priority’ for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in 2025.

However, the Sweden international is content at St James’ Park for now – the Magpies are reportedly ‘not worried’ about losing Isak imminently, nor do they feel a contract extension is needed, considering he still has three-and-a-half years left on his deal.

While he would like to join a Champions League club and stay in the Premier League long term, Isak is ‘invested’ at Newcastle, having been a key player under Howe this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 16 league appearances this term, ranking fourth among the league’s top scorers.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.