Key Takeaways Spurs have a few issues to fix in 2024/25 including their high line and set piece defensive worries.

Heung-Min Son is desperate for a new centre forward to play alongside.

Lack of midfield options and slow starts in games could cause problems as Spurs aim to get back into the Champions League.

Following on from a solid enough first year in charge in the white corner of North London, Ange Postecoglou's aspirations as Tottenham Hotspur manager continue to swell, with the mission of turning the trophy-barren side into a title contender again being an incredibly tough one to undertake thus far.

The Lilywhites started strongly last season, but a huge wave of serious injuries in the first team saw their early-season title hopes fall away, with the club eventually settling for a place in the Europa League, just two points behind fourth place Aston Villa.

As the new season gets underway, Spurs have thus far struggled to make a good start to their campaign, having won, drawn and lost one of each of their opening three Premier League matches. The onus is on the Australian in the dugout to make a key impact on Tottenham to get them back towards the peak of their powers, but to do so there will be some sizeable questions for him to power past on his way to getting Tottenham where they want to be again.

Can Solanke Unleash Son Again?

The Korean was in need of a new nine beside him

Heung-Min Son was still exceptional last season. Numerically, the South Korean legend stuck away 17 Premier League goals and helped himself to 10 assists, all in the absence of former captain, Harry Kane. So while Son was very good last season, Tottenham's all-around play looked impacted at times by the lack of a proper, reliable number nine at the helm.

Son is one of the most devastatingly brilliant players in the Premier League and his best days are spent out on the left wing, allowing him to cut in onto that ever-so-scary right foot and carve out chances for him and his team mates.

However, with no reliable number nine available at the club previously, Son was more often deployed there himself, with new arrival Timo Werner filling in on the flanks instead. Son is effective in this position, his talents are best utilised as far more than just a goal-getter, losing the opportunity to demolish full-backs following the departure of Kane.

With new arrival Dominic Solanke arriving in North London this summer, Son now has the opportunity to play on the flanks once again, having done so with the former Bournemouth striker playing central against Leicester, and Postecoglou will be hoping to striker up the next great Tottenham partnership between the pair.

Who will Take Control of the Midfield?

The centre of the park is light on options

One thing that Tottenham could have done with this summer is the procurement of a proper midfield destroyer-type operator. The club, at the time of writing, only have six options to play in central midfield (Archie Gray, James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur), with two of them being 18-year-olds.

Though the two teenagers (Bergvall, Gray) are certainly not bad options for the club to have, they will be the only options Tottenham have if one of Bentancur, Bissouma or Sarr suffer an injury. Given Tottenham's issues in that regard over the course of last season, and the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, it appears as if Spurs may have sold themselves a step too short in the centre of the park.

How to Avoid Conceding First?

Tottenham left themselves with too much to do in 2023/24

There was a lack of energy in the opening 45 minutes of Tottenham matches last term, and even when Postecoglou's side made bright starts to the game, they can end up fizzling out after 15 or so minutes, before roaring back into life after half-time.

Such a method of madness is surely some form of guidance and style from the manager, and its frivolous nature cannot be a recipe for success this season. Chasing a match in the Premier League is incredibly difficult, especially against the better teams, which can leave you open to the transition - as was shown in their 2-1 loss to Newcastle before the international break.

The only logical reasoning behind wanting to perform at this pace is that Postecoglou wants his teams to finish a game stronger than they start them. However, with different players deployed at the later stages of the game and the forthcoming scoreline at the time of tempo-heightening unknown at the start of the game, it has become a risky tactic that should be looked at by Ange. The stats reinforce this, with Tottenham scoring their highest volume of goals in the last 10 minutes of games last season (21%), compared to just 10% in the opening 10 minutes.

How to Stop Conceding from Set Pieces?

Tottenham were one of the league's worst last season

Tottenham didn't have the greatest fortune when it came to defending set-piece situations last term, yet Ange Postecoglou insisted that he had no qualms about the quality of his side's defending. Very few teams in the league conceded more goals from set-pieces than Spurs, and even fewer saw less xG generated against them from set-piece scenarios too.

Postecoglou has been on the record to say he has no concerns at all over any need of a set-piece coach, but any unnecessary goals being cut out from Tottenham's game by way of deleting set-piece chances will do them the world of good.

Will Ange Become More Adaptable?

The Australian was highlighted for rigidity

One of the more cavalier attributes to Tottenham's tactical style is Ange Postecoglou's insistence on sticking to the plan. In the most notorious example, Tottenham insisted on sticking with their halfway-line-high press against Chelsea, despite being down to nine men on the night. The Blues defeated them 4-1, and could have demolished them by even more if not for wasteful finishing.

Postecoglou appears previously to have been an insistent man; an attribute that can be admired for his willingness to stick by principles, but something that, in the grand scheme of things, might need to fluctuate somewhat if Tottenham want to attack the top.

Ange is not one for tinkering, as it would appear, but maybe pragmatic solutions to issues is the way that the Lilywhites need to be heading. It remains to be seen if Postecoglou will be able to bring that on this season.

Data sourced from SofaScore, correct as 10.09.24.