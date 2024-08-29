Key Takeaways Several questions need answering this season for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, after last season's catastrophe.

The Dutchman must revive the form of his forwards to get more out of his attack.

Numerous other areas in the team also need improving, as well as his relationship with the press.

After a dismal 2023/24 campaign, the pressure is on Erik ten Hag to turn Manchester United's fortunes around in 2024/25, otherwise the Dutch head coach could face a brutal dismissal.

The Red Devils finished eighth last season, their lowest league finish since 1990. It's been well documented that the club's new ownership group, INEOS, were deliberating sacking Ten Hag, but ultimately opted to grant him another opportunity to prove himself after he led his side to FA Cup glory at Wembley in May.

This show of faith arguably increases the pressure on the manager, and despite the FA Cup success, the margin for error before mass scrutiny emerges is certainly low. Injuries did hinder his team last season, but ultimately, several questions being raised are valid, with uncertainty about his ability to coach the team cohesively, and extract the maximum quality out of certain individuals, still circling.

Can He Sort the Defence?

United conceded 58 goals last season

A significant factor contributing to United's miserable 2023/24 season was their leaky and vulnerable defence. Conceding a mammoth 58 goals, they were arguably lucky to have allowed just this many, having conceded more shots than any other side in the top flight barring Sheffield United, and allowing 68.9 expected goals to be created against them.

Long-term injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw certainly didn't help, but metrics this poor indicate the side weren't being coached well enough from a defensive standpoint. The additions of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro should bolster the back-line and naturally facilitate an improved defensive record, but Ten Hag must find a way to shut the back door, otherwise it could be curtains for his position as United head coach.

Can he Get Rashford Back in Form?

The winger struggled last campaign

In Ten Hag's debut campaign at Old Trafford, the Dutchman relied on a red-hot Marcus Rashford to lead his side to a third-placed finish. The England forward netted 30 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions, and is thus far the only player in Ten Hag's reign to score more than ten Premier League goals in a season. However, an overwhelmingly below-par year in 2023/24 for Rashford, in which he managed just seven accurate strikes, has threatened the effectiveness of United's attack.

While Rasmus Hojlund may develop and become more of a goal threat, and new signing Joshua Zirkzee will contribute in front of goal, Ten Hag needs someone to take the prolific mantle to elevate his side like Rashford did in 2022/23, and that figure is most likely to be Rashford again. The former Ajax manager needs to find a way to revitalise the 26-year-old, developing a system that finds him in more dangerous positions more frequently.

The underlying metrics in recent years suggest an upturn in form is not necessarily likely to materialise for Rashford, with his outstanding season two years ago possibly merely an unsustainable finishing streak, but he has demonstrated his quality in the past, and his manager needs to unlock it again.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.91

Can he Balance the Midfield?

The middle of the park has lacked control

The significant volume of shots conceded by United last season could arguably be attributed to the lack of stability provided by those in front of the back four. Casemiro, whose future at Carrington could now be close to an end following the imminent arrival of Manuel Ugarte, experienced a significant drop-off in form, impacting United's defensive security.

The Brazilian was often deployed alongside Kobbie Mainoo, with the duo struggling to protect the defence behind them, persistently allowing opponents to carve through them at ease. While this issue is partially caused by the personnel, Ten Hag has clearly not been able to effectively implement a system that limits the space this personnel has to cover and thus leaves them exposed.

On the ball, United's midfield has also lacked the ability to control football matches and progress the ball to the forward players quickly and frequently enough. The Red Devils were eighth in the league for total progressive passes completed as a team, so creating a more coherent build-up structure is something the tactician must work on to improve his team.

Can he Solve Question Marks at Right-Wing?

Amad, Antony and Garnacho are vying for the spot

Another problem area for United last season was right-wing. Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed something of a breakout season, netting seven goals and providing four assists in 30 Premier League starts, although many feel the Argentine's best position is on the left-hand side of an attack, a role Rashford already occupies.

This leaves a vacancy on the right, which is yet to be definitively taken. Amad Diallo was limited to just 390 league minutes last season after struggling with injury. The 22-year-old is flirting with the prospect of establishing himself on the right in Ten Hag's team, but ultimately still looks raw. £80 million signing Antony scored just one league goal last campaign, and due to the outlay apportioned on the Brazil international, there is pressure on Ten Hag to try and make it work.

With Zirkzee and Hojlund battling for the number nine shirt, and Rashford and Garnacho vying for a starting birth on the left, Ten Hag must find a definitive solution to the right-hand side, in order to establish a settled attacking unit.

Can he Win Over the Media?

The Pundit class haven't supported him

Away from the pitch, winning the PR war in the media is essential to quash speculation about dressing room problems and to calm the narrative of the Old Trafford circus. Ten Hag has thus far struggled to win admirers amongst the pundit class, with his tendency to flaunt excuses and failure to display charisma not endearing himself to those analysing his work. This was highlighted in a recent awkward exchange with Roy Keane.

Portraying a more cool and composed persona, and taking affirmative control over difficult situations – and not banning journalists from press conferences – may help build his public perception. Ultimately, results will dictate how the media depict him, but becoming more personable can certainly help him buy time in the dugout.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 28/08/2024