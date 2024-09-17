Key Takeaways Wolves have had a difficult start to 2024/25, picking up one points from the first four matches.

Following the departure of Spaniard Julen Lopetegui shortly before the 23/24 season commenced, amid concerns from the manager over the clubs attitude to signings and fiscal value, optimism, was not running high at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite his departure, though, surprise replacement Gary O'Neil worked wonders through the opening segments of his maiden season at Molineux, with only injuries to key stars like Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha putting off a potential European charge.

Going into the start of the 24/25 season, though, O'Neil has enjoyed a full pre-season with his squad amidst fresh hope that the new campaign could instill progress into the side.

However, having failed to win their opening four fixtures of the season - albeit being a tough opening affair, facing Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle - O'Neil still has some big questions hanging over his squad this season, and the onus is on him to find an answer to any problems to enable Wolves' further progression under his tutelage.

Who Can Replace Neto?

The star winger was sold to Chelsea in summer

The biggest question hanging over the Wolves squad in the new campaign is the hole left in the side by star winger Pedro Neto - who made his way to Chelsea for a club record sale of £51m in the summer window. Neto enjoyed a surge to prominence in the West Midlands, having arrived as a talented teen back in 2019 and having left as one of the English top flights most dangerous chance creators, though injury issues have hampered his consistency in appearances.

In the 23/24 season, Neto helped himself to nine assists in just 20 Premier League appearances. Of every combatant in the league to have played a minimum of 1,500 minutes of action, the Portuguese winger averaged the most assists per 90 minutes (0.42). Just 11 players led ahead of him in the assist-making charts, but only Kevin de Bruyne (10 assists) played fewer games than Neto.

Two blows to Neto's hamstrings snipped away at his best campaign in the famous Old Gold shirt, leaving Wolves - amid financial issues this summer - with little other choice than to sanction a big-money move for his services to be plied elsewhere.

While Chelsea are now responsible for keeping him fit this season, Wolves' job is to attempt to replace his remarkable output. Wolves may already have the firepower in their squad to fill the gap, with new signing Carlos Forbs joining Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia - who grabbed seven assists last season - more than capable of stepping up to the plate. It is worth mentioning Wolves only lost one more game with Neto starting the match than they did without him.

Can O'Neil Refine a Style?

The Englishman impressed with Wolves last season

O'Neil once discussed his tactical pragmatics with Sky Sports late last year, saying:

"This is our first thought when we win the ball back; can we score? No? Okay then let’s keep the ball. That is the order."

Though talented and creative attacking options such as Cunha, Hwang and Neto previously saw Wolves painted as a directly forward-thinking side, they ranked 10th in the Premier League in 2023/24 for direct attacks (a move that starts inside a team's own half wherein a shot action is caused with at least 50% of the moving momentum being toward the opposition box).

Wolves were multi-faceted last season, utilising opportunities to counter against the top teams in the division, but dominating possession against those closer in standing to themselves, especially on home soil. Having enjoyed a full pre-season, the onus will be on O'Neil to conjure up a more consistent tactical philosophy as the season progresses.

How to get the Best out of Their new Number 9?

Jorgen Strand Larsen has made a strong start

Wolves have sought to avoid repeating previous mis-fires through the forms of Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic with the arrival of Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has been loaned in from Celta Vigo with an option to purchase for £23m.

The Norwegian hit the net 13 times in 37 matches as Celta recovered to a solid 13th place in La Liga last team, which was his second-most prolific season in one of Europe's top divisions, having struck 14 in the Eredivisie back in 21/22 with Groningen.

Though he underperformed his xG last season by a mere 1.6, fans can be optimistic about his poacher's instincts, with only two players recording a higher xG than him in the 23/24 La Liga season, and also with Larsen having already found the Premier League net in a heavy home defeat to Chelsea.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's Statistics over the last 365 days (per 90mins) Aerials Won 2.38 Non-Penalty xG 0.45 Successful Take-ons 0.81 Shots 2.35

Is Three-at-the-Back Gone?

Wolves have typically deployed the strategy over the years

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, who guided Wolves to consecutive 7th-placed finishes in the Premier League in his time at Molineux, Wolves became synonymous with deploying a three-back formation. Commonly, a three centre-back choice is used to add an extra safety blanket of defensive cover, and can be excused as a tactic used when the standard of defender at a club in one-on-one scenarios is depleted.

Wolves have attempted to move away from three at the back, but all of Nuno, Bruno Lage and O'Neil himself have soon ditched such experiments. With Max Kilman now a West Ham player, Yerson Mosquera - recently returned from a loan to Villareal - has deputised and the Colombian may be relied on. More adept, statistically, than Kilman in ground duels, seeing a huge 97% success rate last season, with Kilman making the second-most errors leading to a shot in the Premier League last season.

O'Neil previously stated that he wishes to have, when possible, four defenders on the field, and has had success with such a formation previously, notably a Christmas Eve win over Chelsea last season.

What is the end Goal?

Wolves will hope to maintain spirit this season

Wolves enjoyed some excellent form last season, and were around the fringes of clubs hoping to make their way into Europe before bad luck with injuries and form saw them slink to 14th. However, having a limited budget this summer, and with the departure of a star the size of Neto, Wolves will be hoping that they do not slip down the table in 2024/25.

Three defeats in the opening four games will give O'Neil plenty to ponder and with Aston Villa and Liverpool to come in the next two Premier League games, the Molineux side will be concerned that their winless run could continue into October.

Though Neto and captain Kilman leaving may spark concern, the club have pieced together some select interesting signings, such as Brazilian talent Andre, and have retained the majority of their squad whilst also being boosted by returning loanees Goncalo Guedes and the aforementioned Mosquera.

All statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16.09.24.