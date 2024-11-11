Inter Miami CF 's shock elimination at the hands of Atlanta United is without question the biggest upset in MLS history.

Fresh off their Supporters' Shield-winning season, in which they set the single-season points record, the Herons went into the MLS Cup Playoffs as the odds-on favorite to win it all. Up against Atlanta, who finished 34 points behind Miami in the regular season and snuck into the postseason with a Decision Day miracle, virtually no one questioned the inevitability of Miami's advancement to the Conference Semifinals.

Predict MLS at your own peril. Atlanta were heroic in their Round One Best-Of-Three series, bouncing back from a hard-fought 2-1 loss in the first leg to win at home and then at Miami's Chase Stadium on Saturday night, taking Lionel Messi and friends out of contention for MLS Cup .

It's a result that will reverberate around MLS for a long time. It's also a result that raises questions about the Inter Miami project. Could this already be the beginning of the end?

The Most Ambitious Project In MLS

Owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas have assembled an unprecedented MLS super-team

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Inter Miami had been building towards signing Lionel Messi since day one. It was nearly a four-year pursuit from Jorge Mas, and ended with the biggest signing the league has ever seen. The Herons paired Messi with his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets , Jordi Alba and later Luis Suarez , adding in elite young talent from South America to assemble the best roster in MLS history.

The results came instantly. Messi made his Miami debut, and it couldn't have gone more perfectly. The World Cup 2022 winner found himself over a free kick in prime Messi range in the 94th minute of Miami's first-ever Leagues Cup match, and introduced himself to North America in poetically perfect fashion.

Watching Messi's free kick curl into the top corner, or three weeks later lifting the Leagues Cup trophy at Nashville's GEODS Park, it seemed like perfect start to what would certainly be a fairy tale two-and-a-half seasons in Major League Soccer.

Elite But Fragile

Miami's season-long issues in defense came back to bite them in the playoffs

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Miami were a juggernaut offensively. In a lot of ways, their defense forced them to be. Conceding 49 goals through 34 games is almost unheard of for a Supporters' Shield winner, and pushed them to score 78 goals at the other end. Scoring 2.29 goals per game while conceding 1.44 leaves the margins razor-thin, even for the greatest collection of attacking talent MLS has ever seen.

Miami walked the tight rope for the whole season. They earned 31 points from losing positions in the regular season. They lost four matches all season, but they came back from behind to win nine games after going behind.

That's an incredible statistic! It's also unsustainable. The underlying numbers make it even more obvious. Per American Soccer Analysis, Miami over-performed their expected goals against by 7.56 goals, meaning they conceded nearly eight goals fewer than they should have. Their goal difference minus expected goal difference says they finished with a +35 better goal differential than they actually ended up with.

Even more stark was Miami's expected points tally, again from ASA. This statistic is similar to expected goals, but it simulates the result of shots from every game 1,000 times and predicts the points total. Per this metric, Miami wildly over-performed. They earned 74 points against an expected points total of just over 44. That's a 30 point over-performance! According to ASA's database, which goes back through the 2013 season, that's the biggest over-performance on record, topping the next-highest number by 11 points! Put it this way - expected points have Miami finishing the Supporters' Shield race in 19th place.

Look, you can make a compelling argument that Miami have an unprecedented collection of attacking talent that the models don't account for, and it's probably a valid point. Look no further than the unbelievable numbers Messi accumulated despite missing about half the season. It's not a surprise that this team, of all teams, overcame ridiculous margins during the regular season because even without Messi, they had the best attacking unit every time they stepped on the field. When you have unprecedented talent, it results in unprecedented statistics, especially when

Statistics aren't the be-all, end-all, certainly not in soccer. But they do point to larger trends. And the trend for Miami all season, although papered over by Messi and friends, was that this team consistently left themselves exposed at the back, and even with their monumental talent advantage, they rode a sizable wave of luck through the regular season. Again, that's not sustainable forever. Against Atlanta in the playoffs, their luck ran out.

What's Next?

Can Miami run it back in 2025 and try to win it all?

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

All the concerns aside, this team clearly still has juice. Messi is 37 but is still one of the very best players in the world, and the supporting cast Miami have assembled around him is incredible. Injuries were also brutal for the Herons in 2024, and certainly contributed to their defensive struggles. Imagine a 2025 season where their center-backs manage to stay healthy and Messi gets on the field for 30 games. It's a terrifying thought for the rest of the league. It's doable, too, if Miami continue to overturn and tweak their roster in a way that maximizes every spot in the squad, a feat they've done better than any team before them.

There's a real sense of urgency about 2025, though. Although it still feels like Messi just arrived in Ft. Lauderdale, his contract is up at the end of 2025. It's the same with Busquets and Alba (his contract technically ends in 2024, but Miami hold an option that will certainly be picked up). Suarez is out of contract, although he's expressed interest in playing another year.

Assuming the bulk of the squad returns in 2025, it could be the final year of the Messi experiment in MLS. The Herons were expected to compete in every trophy in 2024, but fell flat in all except the regular season. And while setting the single-season points record is a big deal, the disappointment in Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup were compounded by a stunning failure to even advance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Whatever you think of the league format, MLS is designed to prioritize the playoffs and MLS Cup above every other trophy. Miami abjectly failed.

In the two years since Messi arrived in MLS, Miami have missed the playoffs once and failed to advance a single round. Looking ahead to 2025, quite possibly Messi's last year in South Florida, anything other than an MLS Cup win with deep runs in Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and (hopefully) the US Open Cup will be a failure.

The club are also set to open Miami Freedom Park in 2026, a sparkling 25,000 seat stadium set to open in time for the 2026 season. This ownership group can ill afford to launch the crown jewel of soccer in one of America's destination city on the heels of another let down. 2025 needs to be met with an even more ambitious approach than they used in 2024 to ensure that they maximize what could be the final year of this iteration of the club.

There's a larger conversation to be had about Messi's time in MLS. Has it really moved the needle like MLS, Apple and Inter Miami envisioned when they invested up to $60 million a year in the most recognizable athlete on the planet? Will the league and the club take a step forward like they hoped, or will this be looked back on as an interesting two-year sideshow with no real lasting change? Are Messi fans turning into Miami or MLS fans, or are they just here out of curiosity before turning their attention back across the Atlantic once he leaves?

Those are the big questions the league and the club have to figure out, and it doesn't feel like they're any closer to solutions than they were when Messi arrived in South Florida last summer. And they're running out of time to find those answers.