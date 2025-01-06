Sean Dyche's future as Everton manager is currently under review, according to Sky Sports - with the Toffees boss continuing to produce a set of poor results at the Goodison Park helm.

The Toffees have struggled with relegation for the past three seasons, surviving on the penultimate day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, which became the final day in the 2022/23 campaign, and they struggled last season with an eight-point deduction - albeit they stayed up with ease owing to the poor points tallies from the three relegated sides. But that has continued this season and the Premier League ever-presents now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone at the halfway stage.

Report: Sean Dyche Everton Future 'Under Review'

The Toffees have struggled in recent weeks with no win in five

As a result, Dyche is under pressure. The former Burnley boss has won just three games in the league this season, and with 15 goals, the Toffees have struggled to put the ball in the net this season with only Southampton outscoring them.

And fears have now grown at Goodison. A report from Sky Sports states that new owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), are 'reviewing' the work that Dyche has put in, and will weigh up what steps to take next following their loss to Bournemouth on Saturday - with the Toffees failing to register a single shot on target on the south coast.

Everton's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 3 =17th Goals scored 15 19th Away goals scored 6 19th Shots Taken Per Game 11.4 15th xG 19.94 20th

One win in 11 games is nowhere near good enough, and whilst TFG's initial plan was to bring stability to the Merseyside outfit, recent results have forced them to review the current set-up. 11 league games from 19 in which the club haven't scored is a measly tally, and Dyche could be looking over his shoulder at a potential exit if he doesn't pick up their current form in the short-term.

Journalist: Everton in 'State of Paralysis' Under Dyche

The former Burnley man has not had the easiest hurdle of obstacles

Further comments from Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers have also shone a light on the bleak situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche has won 26 of his 84 games in charge of Everton.

The Liverpool-based journalist stated that TFG, who also own Italian giants Roma, haven't been afraid to make managerial decisions in the past with four different managers in 2024. That could impact their decision on Dyche's future, with the club not wanting to enter their new 52,000-seater stadium on Bramley Moore Dock in the Championship. Myers said:

"TFG have shown at Roma that they will not shy away from making the big decisions, and how they deal with this situation will give a clear indication to the Everton fans on how they mean to go on. "The club has been in a state of paralysis over the last two years due to the whole takeover saga, and although much good work has been done behind the scenes there is a huge job still to do to begin the process of bringing that much. "Dyche himself has had a lot to deal with, more than most managers in the Premier League, with points deductions, huge financial restrictions, a change of board and numerous other factors and he's fronted every one of those issues. "However, he knows results ultimately dictate whether you sink or swim as a manager and frankly the results have not been good enough. Everton are facing a relegation battle once again and as they head to a new stadium next season going to the Championship is just not an option for the new owners."

Any new manager is so far unknown, but David Moyes stated last week that he wouldn't be interested in joining a club in a relegation battle, and so he looks to be a non-starter - whilst Graham Potter is a name that has been 'mooted for a while'.

