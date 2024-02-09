Highlights Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League "big six" mini league with 12 points, remaining undefeated against other top teams.

North London rivals Tottenham are just behind the Gunners in second place with 9 points, showing a resurgence under manager Ange Postecoglu in 2023/24.

Manchester United are struggling this season, with only 5 points in the mini league. Erik ten Hag's sole victory against a 'big six' rival came against Chelsea.

Over the last few years, we have seen the evolution of the 'big six' take shape in the Premier League. These select clubs make up the most successful group in modern day football and their fixtures against one another have become cinematic blockbusters that are not to be missed.

It is often the case that whoever can fare best against other sides similar in stature tends to come out on top at the end of the overall season. So the question becomes, who is currently out on top in the battle of the big six?

Thanks to the experts at Opta, we have an answer, with a new team taking the outright top spot after Arsenal's victory over Liverpool events. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to take a look at how this table of the country's elite is shaping up and see if it gives us any indication as to how this rollercoaster season may unfold.

Premier League Big Six 'Mini League' 2023-24 Rank Team Wins Draws Losses Points 1. Arsenal 3 3 0 12 2. Tottenham 2 3 1 9 3. Liverpool 1 4 2 7 4. Man City 1 3 1 6 5. Chelsea 1 3 2 6 6. Man United 1 2 3 5 Data from Opta

1 Arsenal - 12 points

Three wins, three draws, zero losses

After dealing with last season's heartbreak, Mikel Arteta's men have bounced back brilliantly and are right in the thick of this season's title race. Looking back on the 2022/2023 season, one of their drawbacks was their struggles in taking points off their domestic rivals. In particular, the Gunners lost on both occasions to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, which ultimately became the difference maker, with the final margin between the two clubs being five points.

From six games this season, Arsenal are undefeated against the other big boys in the division. Victories over City, United and Liverpool at home have helped them rise to the top of this mini-league and third in the overall table. Ultimately, the North London club threw away their strong position last term in the latter stages of the season. They will be hoping to avoid a repeat this time around.

Arsenal's results vs 'big six' 2023/2024 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Results per Transfermarkt

2 Tottenham Hotspur - 9 points

Two wins, three draws, one loss

Tottenham have rediscovered their mojo under Ange Postecoglu. For years, the North Londoner's were known for playing attractive football even if it didn't lead to success. In their search for glory, managers with a less exciting brand of football like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were turned to, much to the chagrin of Spurs supporters. But with the Australian now at the helm, the feel good factor is back at the New White Hart Lane.

It's paying off against the big teams too. Although Tottenham has struggled desperately with injuries and absentees, they still have maintained the second-best record against the big six so far this year. Their only defeat came against Chelsea, where they were down to nine-men and still went all out attack to win the game.

Tottenham's results vs 'big six' 2023/2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Results per Transfermarkt

3 Liverpool - 7 points

One win, four draws, two losses

In what we know now will be Jurgen Klopp's last season at Anfield, you have to imagine Liverpool will be extra motivated to bring home as much silverware as possible for his farewell. They currently sit top of the league after playing a game more than Manchester City. They have also played a game more against the rest of the big six, so they may be in quite a strong position.

Their one win from seven games might be a disappointing statistic. However, Klopp's men have been able to take points from vital games even if they haven't come away with all three. Should they rack up a couple more positive results in their final three mini-league encounters, they may be in a strong position to go all the way come the last kick of the season.

Liverpools's results vs 'big six' 2023/2024 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Results per Transfermarkt

4 Manchester City - 6 points

One win, three draws, one loss

Where Liverpool have played a game extra against the rest of the big six, Manchester City have played one fewer. Thanks to the distraction presented by the FIFA Club World Cup, the European Champions have fallen to a surprisingly low 4th place in the big six division, with just one win from their five games. They have contested some incredible back and forth goalfests against both Chelsea and Tottenham that delighted neutrals more so than the City fans.

With half of the fixtures still to be played and the majority being at the Etihad, City will be confident they can go on a run of form like only they can to round out the season. The goal will be simple. A record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title. In what is one of the closest three horse races we have seen in years, you would perhaps have to be a fool to bet against the well-oiled machine from the North-West.

Manchester City's results vs 'big six' 2023/2024 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur Results per Transfermarkt

5 Chelsea - 6 points

One win, three draws, two losses

The Blues are the only team from the big six not to currently find themselves in the European places. In fact, they don't even find themselves in the top half of the table. Such as has been the new way of life under Todd Boehly. Whether it be Graham Potter or Mauricio Pochettino in the dug out, there has been a lack of consistency, and it shows in their current league position of 11th.

Yet against the other big six, Chelsea do not fare the worst. In fact, their six points is respectable when you look at the teams surrounding them. Except for one heavy defeat to Liverpool, all the other games have been relatively close affairs, showing that the London club have managed to turn up for big games under their Argentinian gaffer. It is clear that the issues lie in fixtures Chelsea are expected to take maximum points from.

Chelsea's results vs 'big six' 2023/2024 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Results per Transfermarkt

6 Manchester United - 5 points

One win, two draws, three losses

At the end of the 2022/23 season, the Red Devils finished this mini league in third place with a respectable 17 points. Having managed a victory at least once against all of their opponents, the change in fortunes this season makes for grim reading. The 2023/24 has been a step backwards in many ways for Manchester United, highlighted by their poor form against the tougher opposition this season.

Their only win came against fellow strugglers Chelsea thanks to two Scott McTominay strikes. Things may be looking up for Erik ten Hag's men as they are undefeated so far in 2024. However, they do have a tough visit to Villa Park on the horizon, meaning that they could stumble at yet another obstacle in their already difficult quest for Champions League qualification.