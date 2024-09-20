Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristiano Romero has been linked with Real Madrid earlier this week, with the Argentine having performed well for the club for a number of years - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ange Postecoglou's men to stand firm in keeping their man amid interest from the Spanish giants.

Romero has been a feared defender in the Premier League ever since his move to north London, but with Tottenham only qualifying for the Europa League, that has seen the Argentine seemingly look towards other clubs in the Champions League - seeing Real take an interest. But despite his strong performances, Jacobs believes that Romero will remain at Tottenham for the time being with his contract being heavily in the club's favour.

Reports: Romero 'Desperate' to Join Real Madrid

The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu

Reports earlier in the week from Football Insider suggested that Romero is 'desperate' to play at the highest level possible, which could pave his way out of Tottenham having seen interest from Real blossom over the past few months.

Cristian Romero's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 7th Goals 5 =4th Clearances Per Game 3 =1st Tackles Per Game 2 4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 2nd Match rating 7.03 5th

Romero has seemingly hinted at a possible departure, though Tottenham aren't willing to sell him, and it could be another couple of years until he finds his way out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if the clubs can reach an agreement.

Jacobs: Tottenham 'Will Stand Firm' on Romero

The centre-back won't be going anywhere for now

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that despite links with Real, Tottenham aren't willing to sell Romero - especially with a huge amount of time left on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romero has 38 caps for Argentina, scoring three goals.

And the journalist expects them to stay firm for the time being with no real reason to let him go. Jacobs said:

"Spurs have no plans to sell Cristian Romero despite links with Real Madrid. There is no pressure to sell, or start new contract talks, because Romero is contracted until 2027. "Real are in the market for a centre-back because Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both in their thirties, and the latter is out with an ACL. But Real haven't made any approach for Romero to date, and if that changes in 2025, I expect Spurs to stand firm. "It is normal for new contract talks to start once a player has two years or less left, but right now Romero is not speaking to Tottenham or any other club, and it hasn't even crossed Ange Postecoglou's mind that the Argentine could leave any time soon."

Romero Interest From Real Is No Surprise

The former Juventus star is a superb aggressive defender

Romero was seen as a coup when Tottenham signed him from Atalanta in 2021, having only signed for the Bergamo club earlier the same day after they had activated the option to sign him from Juventus.

He's since played 102 games for the north London club, scoring seven goals in the process and being a real handful across his three seasons - and with Micky van de Ven, the two have formed a solid partnership that dragged Tottenham to fifth in the Premier League last season.

Having won the World Cup with Argentina, it's no surprise to see Romero pick up interest from Real - and with the defender's contract having three years left, it could cost Los Blancos a lot of money to prise him from the English capital.

Correct as of 20-09-24.