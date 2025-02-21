Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of re-signing Harry Kane have been handed a blow as the Bayern Munich striker's exit clause for the upcoming summer transfer window has expired, according to German journalist Christian Falk writing in his Daily Briefing.

Kane left Spurs in the summer of 2023 after becoming the Premier League club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games, opting to join Bayern to try and get his hands on silverware. The England captain has been in red-hot form throughout his stay at the Allianz Arena, but talk of a potential return to English football has recently surfaced.

The 31-year-old's initial £82 million move to the Bavarians included exit clauses that become available during specific periods. The latest, quoted at £66.2 million (€80 million), was in place in the winter, which would have resulted in a summer transfer this year if triggered.

Harry Kane Returning To Tottenham Looks Increasingly Unlikely

The Bundesliga top scorer feels 'at home' in Munich