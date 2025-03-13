Everton's search for a new striker in the summer transfer window may have just taken a tumble, according to reports - with a move for former star Richarlison seemingly 'very difficult to do', with Tottenham Hotspur wanting to recoup most of the money they paid for the Brazilian.

Richarlison became a fan favourite at Everton after hitting double figures in all competitions throughout each of his four campaigns at Goodison Park - and although he left for Tottenham in 2022, he's still well-received by the Toffees. That could see David Moyes look to make a deal for a romantic return - but reports have stated that Everton could find it extremely difficult to complete.

Report: Everton Deal for Richarlison 'Very Difficult'

The Brazilian has been touted for a move back to his beloved Merseyside club

The report by Football Insider states that Everton will find it 'very difficult' to secure a reunion with Richarlison in the summer transfer window as the Toffees look to strengthen their striking ranks ahead of their move to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

Richarlison's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Goals 2018/19 35 13 2019/20 36 13 2020/21 34 7 2021/22 30 10

Tottenham, according to the report, will be keen on recouping as much of the £60millon they spent on Richarlison in the summer of 2022, with the Brazilian having barely featured for Spurs this season.

Richarlison has attracted interest from Everton ahead of the summer transfer window, which could see him return to Merseyside after a three-year hiatus, having left in a deal that was made due to their necessity to recoup finances. However, Everton will find it hard to reach Ange Postecoglou's asking price, despite their 'influx of cash' following The Friedkin Group's takeover on Merseyside.

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, and has told friends that he wished to quit Spurs in January, according to the report - and although he would be keen on a Merseyside return, any deal is out of his hands due to the finances involved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has 20 goals in 48 games for Brazil.

Richarlison is still adored at Goodison Park, having scored 52 goals in just 152 games for the club as he played across their front three, and his love for the club is still remembered amongst fans as he became one of the heroes who kept them in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season when relegation looked a real possibility at one point.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-03-25.

