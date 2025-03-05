Everton fans will reportedly see one of their fan favourites sign on for another season, according to reports - with Idrissa Gueye 'set' to sign a contract extension at Goodison Park after another superb campaign in the heart of the Toffees' midfield.

Gueye played a huge part in Everton's survival campaigns under Sean Dyche, scoring four in the Premier League last season to record a career-best goalscoring campaign, whilst also being tenacious in midfield as the club survived despite an eight-point deduction being issued. And his exemplary outings have reportedly seen the club extend that deal to continue the love-in over his talents for yet another campaign on the River Mersey.

Report: Idrissa Gueye 'Close' to Extending Everton Stay

The midfielder has been imperious in his second spell at Goodison Park

The report by Africa Foot on Friday stated that Everton were aiming to potentially retain Gueye's services beyond the current campaign, with his agent stating that the midfielder would be the only one to decide upon his future, as opposed to the club having an extension to trigger his deal for another season.

And that has since been followed up with a more recent report, stating that the Senegalese star is 'close' to extending his stay on Merseyside for next season, which would be his seventh season for the Toffees - and a first at the club's new Bramley Moore Dock stadium, which they are set to move into over the summer.

The former Aston Villa star has now reportedly reached an agreement with David Moyes' men on a new contract, with his 'Rolls Royce' performances under the Scot having convinced the club to extend his deal - and although there was interest from the Saudi Pro League, a new deal is all but done and dusted, where Gueye will continue for another season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Idrissa Gueye has 113 caps for Senegal, scoring seven goals.

Turning 36 at the start of next season, Gueye - who has also been called a 'workhorse' for his tireless performances in the current campaign - has featured in 218 Premier League games for both Everton and Villa, showing his prowess at his level. Alongside 208 appearances at Ligue 1 level and a further 53 in European competitions, his vast experience has been crucial in Moyes' revival as Toffees boss, in which Everton have won four and drawn three of his eight Premier League games in charge during his second spell at the Goodison Park helm.

