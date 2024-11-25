Graham Potter will not be the next manager of Leicester City after the Foxes sacked Steve Cooper over the weekend, according to Graeme Bailey.

Leicester parted ways with the former Nottingham Forest boss just 12 games into the new season after appointing him in the summer following the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, a result which left the team just one point above the relegation zone.

The club cited a lack of connection between Cooper, the players and the fans as well as bad results and the process has begun to hire a replacement quickly ahead of an upcoming run of fixtures which is considered to be winnable.

Former Chelsea boss Potter was linked with the post in the summer after Enzo Maresca moved on and ultimately has been spoken to about the role once more since Cooper's departure, however it has now emerged that he will not be the man to step into the hotseat next.

Potter Won't Join Leicester

He's not ready to return to management

Potter has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea in April 2023, just months after they paid an eight-figure compensation fee to bring him into the club from Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel.

But while Potter has been more public in recent months, journalist Bailey has revealed that he has been told the 49-year-old is still not ready to make his return to management just yet and therefore won't be the man to replace Cooper at the King Power Stadium.

“The Leicester hierarchy insist they do not have anyone lined up to replace Steve Cooper even though he had been under presure for some weeks and they had looked at other options. “However, Potter was someone they wanted to talk to following Cooper’s exit but I am told as it stands he is not ready to make his return to management.”

Leicester have also been linked with David Moyes, with the club expected to make contact with him in the next 24 hours about the role, while West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been touted as "one of the favourites" to take over by Guillem Balague.

Another option could be former Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who recently applied for the Coventry City job following his Old Trafford departure and has also been linked with a return to management with Hamburg.