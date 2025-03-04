Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has taken pelters in recent weeks after some sub-standard performances have led to mistakes in defence - and journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that although the Red Devils are not actively pursuing a new goalkeeper, that could change in the summer once Ruben Amorim scopes out his side in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese tactician joined United in November after Erik ten Hag was sacked following a poor start to the campaign, but he's failed to build upon the shocking start from the former Ajax boss, winning just three of his last 11 Premier League games. Much of the squad has been under-performing for quite some time, and that includes Onana, who has been capable of making mistakes on a frequent basis.

Jacobs: Man Utd 'Not Actively Pursuing' Goalkeeper, Could Change in Summer

The Red Devils have seen their stopper make mistakes all season

Altay Bayindir came into the fold for the FA Cup win over Arsenal in early January, and that has seen him become a 'cult hero' at Old Trafford, according to Jacobs - leading to questions over whether he should start at the Theatre of Dreams.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Clean Sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 87 21 Inter Milan 41 19 Ajax under-21 39 4

But whilst Amorim continues to start the Cameroonian despite some blunders, Jacobs has not ruled out United signing a new keeper in the summer transfer window, with Amorim set to run the rule over his squad in pre-season.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"Yeah, at the moment, Manchester United are not actively pursuing a new number one goalkeeper, although that could change in the summer, because Ruben Amorim is still getting the full picture over this new squad. "The priority for Manchester United as of now, is to determine whether or not [Altay] Bayindir will stay, and he's become a little bit of a cult hero in recent weeks."

Onana cost United points with errors against Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst two mistakes against Ipswich Town last week were saved by the Red Devils scoring three times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has 42 caps for Cameroon.

And with Bayindir having failed to feature in any Premier League game since his move 18 months ago, Onana may have to look carefully over his shoulder amid Bayindir keeping Arsenal at bay in the penalty shootout that saw the Red Devils progress through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

