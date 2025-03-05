Southampton have already made the decision to part ways with manager Ivan Juric this summer once their relegation to the Championship is confirmed, according to Jack Rosser.

The Saints are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League with just nine points from 27 games so far this season, having won just two games in the entire campaign and now sitting 13 points adrift of safety.

Relegation is not official yet mathematically, however it would take a miracle for them to still be a Premier League side next season and club chiefs are already planning for the future without the Croatian in their dugout.

Juric Set to Leave Southampton This Summer

Danny Rohl eyed as his replacement

After appointing Juric as manager back in December, Southampton were hopeful that the former Roma boss would be able to guide the team away from the drop following the dismissal of Russell Martin.

However, that hasn't been the case and the club are now planning to exercise their option to terminate his contract in the summer and go in a different direction.

They have already identified Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl as a target to come in next season and lead their charge to return to the top-flight, having initially missed out on his appointment this season when they couldn't agree terms on compensation.

Southampton Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 27 Wins 2 Draws 3 Losses 22 Goals scored 19 Goals conceded 65 Goal difference -46 Points 9

It's believed that Rohl's contract at Hillsborough has a release clause worth £4million for a Premier League club written into it, but Southampton know they can pay less by making their move after their relegation is confirmed.

Juric's time at St Mary's has been nothing short of a disaster with the Saints regularly being battered by their opponents. Their last two outings in the Premier League saw them concede four goals in each game, while over the course of the season they have conceded a league-high 65 goals.

A fresh start is needed for next season and it's no surprise that it will be with a new manager at the helm, so fans can begin to look forward to the future once more.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 04/03/2025.