Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta could be rewarded with a new long-term contract by the club in the coming weeks, according to reports - in a bid to fend off any potential suitors who are taking a look at adding him to their ranks.

A 16-goal haul in the Premier League last season - with 13 of those coming in the final 13 games of the campaign under Oliver Glasner - put him on a pedestal for future success this term, which he has certainly shown, but that has seen interest appear in his signature from across Europe.

Report: Palace 'To Open' Talks With Mateta For New Deal

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Palace for quite some time

The report by Football Insider states that Palace will initiate crunch talks with Mateta over a new long-term deal at Selhurst Park, despite the Frenchman having a contract until June 2027.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Shots Per Game 2 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 =2nd Match rating 6.77 8th

The report claims that Mateta has had interest from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and former club Lyon amid his superb goalscoring exploits under Glasner over the past calendar year. But despite the club activating an option on Mateta's contract to extend his stay by another 12 months back in December, the fact that giant La Liga clubs are circling means that they're keen to fend off interest for the future.

It's always nice to receive praise for your performances, and with 26 starts for Palace in all competitions this season, he's clearly a star man in south London with 26 strikes in 41 games under Glasner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Philippe Mateta has seven goals in eight games for France's Olympics team

The club were previously thought to be doing 'all they can' to keep Mateta at the club by former scout Mick Brown, who told Football Insider on Sunday that the club would 'shift heaven and earth' to keep him in the capital, saying:

"Based on the amount of goals he’s scored over a period of time and everything else he brings to their team, they have got to shift heaven and earth to secure his services. They can’t afford to lose him, and I don’t see any reason they would let him go."

Mateta had a poor start to life in England, scoring just six goals in his first 29 Premier League games for the Eagles, and that was worsened in the 2022/23 season with just two strikes in 29 under Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

