Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has been approached by several of Europe’s top clubs about joining on a free transfer this summer as his contract situation continues to rumble on, according to TBR Football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and van Dijk are all set to be free agents in the summer, with their contracts expiring, but Arne Slot is keen to keep the trio to build on the successes of his fantastic debut campaign.

But some of the biggest clubs in the world have started to emerge from the waters and circle Liverpool's prized assets, plunging Van Dijk's future in particular into fresh doubt.

Virgil van Dijk Could Leave Liverpool

Liverpool Captain is out of contract this summer

The Liverpool captain is thought to be keen on staying with the Reds. However, there are no positive concrete talks ongoing with the club and the defender, casting doubt over his future on Merseyside.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have emerged as very interested parties while Atletico Madrid, PSG and Juventus are other also keen. It has now emerged that clubs are beginning to approach the veteran centre-back over a move, as they look to convince him to end his Anfield tenure.

Additionally, Saudi Arabian and MLS teams are also waiting for the situation to play out, and if no deal can be agreed on in the next few months, Van Dijk will walk free and will have some gigantic offers waiting for him.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 31 N/A Goals 2 N/A Clean Sheets 15 N/A Aerial Win % 74 97th Percentile Dribblers Tackled Success Rate 64 51st Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers in Europe's big five leagues from the last 365 days.

At the age of 33, the Dutch centre-back still remains one of the best defenders in the world, and it would be a mighty blow to Liverpool if they were to see him not just leave the club, but to leave without commanding a fee.

Perhaps this could all change over the coming weeks. Especially if Slot's men do finish the job and lift the Premier League title. On the other hand, winning the title in his final season at Liverpool, as the captain, would be a great way to bow out and call time on his career with the Reds.

All stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

