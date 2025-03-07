MLS announced updated GAM totals for all 30 teams on Friday, increasing transparency and allowing those on the outside to have more informed and interesting conversations about what could be coming next for all.

Below are the five biggest takeaways from that release. The full table of GAM is here .

Galaxy Stretch to Get Roster Compliant

The Los Angeles Galaxy have zero GAM dollars. It typifies their crunch and stress to get roster compliant following their MLS Cup-winning 2024 season.

The club had a number of difficult decisions to make and certain realities that made it impossible to keep hold of some key players, especially star forward Dejan Joveljic. Joveljic aged out of the U-22 initiative and earned a big new deal. Sporting KC acquired him in a cash transfer of $4 million and handed him a DP contract.

LA also moved on from MLS Cup MVP Gaston Brugman (trade to Nashville), Mark Delgado (trade to LAFC), Martin Caceres (option declined) and homegrown center back Jalen Neal (trade to Montréal), before exercising a buyout on Sean Davis. Davis was acquired from Nashville as part of the Brugman trade.

“We knew well in advance that change was coming,” Kuntz told the LA Times. “It’s math, not art in that respect. And the math was undeniable.”

This is not a new dance. LA Galaxy rivals LAFC had to revamp their roster several times over recent years.

“Winning is expensive,” Kuntz said.

Miami Have GAM + 2 Senior Roster Spots

Inter Miami CF have $3.15m worth of GAM still as well as two senior roster spots open. This club has room for further moves to improve the team as the season goes on.

Those numbers could increase, too, pending a potential Julian Gressel departure .

Miami don’t have any international roster slots available, but with the excess GAM, they will be able to trade for one if needed for a signing.

Inter Miami are reported to be close to the signing of 18-year-old forward Allen Obando from Ecuadorian club Barcelona. A backup forward was their biggest need, although Tadeo Allende could play through the center if needed.

It’s a busy season for Miami, who are in the round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and have the Club World Cup this summer as well as Leagues Cup. They are expected to be among the favorites for the Supporters’ Shield race too.

It’s a long season and this squad flexibility is crucial.

Dynamo With needs, Flexibility

The Houston Dynamo have several active searches to bring in further additions this season and have plenty of flexibility to do so.

Houston have $3.7m GAM — fourth-most in MLS — after the transfers of Coco Carrasquilla and Micael as well as other shrewd dealings. The current front office inherited an unhealthy asset sheet and have rebuilt that over the last couple of years.

The Dynamo want to bring in an attacking designated player as well as signings over the max salary. They can add a few of those if they find the right options, including a replacement for Micael at center back.

FC Cincinnati Just Get Under the Cap

FC Cincinnati technically could have added another DP this winter, but opted for the two DP, four U-22, $2m GAM roster building path because they needed that GAM.

Cincy have an elite and deep squad, with top-end talent and plenty of options when everyone is fit and available. They, like Miami, are expected to compete in all the competitions they’re in.

FCC added DPs Kevin Denkey and Evander this winter, plus U-22 center back Gilberto Flores and wing-back Lukas Engel, while agreeing a new contract for Luca Orellano. They needed every GAM dollar they could find and got it done.

San Diego Purposefully Leaving Flexibility

Expansion clubs receive an excess of GAM to help clear first-year roster-building hurdles and San Diego FC have been careful with their war chest.

SDFC have $4.1m in GAM available — second only to NYCFC — and wanted to be careful to hold this significant roster flexibility. The club have played just two games and will carefully consider where resources are best directed to improve the team as the season goes on.

They have two senior roster spots and two U-22 initiative slots available as well.