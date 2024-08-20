Highlights Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson give the Baltimore Ravens the top running back-quarterback duo in the league.

The Cincinnati Bengals look to keep Joe Burrow upright for a full year by adding seasoned veteran Trent Brown to the offensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Russell Wilson in order to solidify the position for the first time post-Big Ben.

The AFC North has entered its name into the argument for toughest division in the NFL . The division had three different teams represented in the playoffs last season, and has a significant chance at repeating the trend in 2024.

Historically, the division has been a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers , with the Cincinnati Bengals throwing their hats into the ring every once in a while.

AFC North Since 2000 Team Division Tiles Playoff Wins Baltimore Ravens 7 17 Cincinnati Bengals 6 5 Cleveland Browns 0 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 15

The Cleveland Browns have been considered the black sheep of the division, having not won a division title in the modern day version of the AFC North. In fact, the Houston Oilers, who haven't been a team since 1996, have won a division title more recently (1993) than the Browns (1989).

However, all four of these organizations finished the 2023 campaign with a winning record, and have shown no signs of slowing down. Last season, the AFC North was the only division in football to have each of the four teams finish with a winning record, the first division to do so since 1935.

On top of that, each team in the division made key additions to their rosters this offseason that improved their weaknesses from 2023. With that being said, let’s take a look at the best offseason addition for each team in the AFC North.

1 Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Henry (RB)

Henry adds an element to an already dominant ground attack in Baltimore

The Ravens are coming off a dominant 2023 season in which they earned the number one seed in the playoffs after finishing with a 13-4 record. The focal point of their dominance can be linked to the MVP season quarterback Lamar Jackson produced, as well as the potent rushing attack schemed up by offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The rich keep getting richer as the Ravens signed free agent running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract this offseason.

Baltimore already had the number one rushing offense last season after averaging 156.5 yards per game on the ground. Adding Henry to a backfield with Jackson gives them the opportunity to become the most lethal backfield duo in the league.

Henry is widely known for his legendary stiff arms and his bruising style of play. However, the 30-year-old running back showed last season that he still has some elite level speed left in the tank, which is dangerous for opposing defenses considering his size and strength.

Not to mention that this may become the most potent option backfield of all-time. We pity the edge rusher who has to choose between stopping Lamar Jackson or Derrick Henry; no matter what you choose, you lose.

Henry will now get the chance to play for a true contender after only winning three playoff games during his eight-year tenure with the Tennessee Titans . Expect Henry to have career year while playing alongside Jackson in Baltimore.

2 Cincinnati Bengals - Trent Brown (RT)

Brown gives Cincinnati another solidified veteran along the offensive line

The Bengals have proven that they can go toe to toe with any team in the league when their star quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and upright. Burrow is still the only signal caller besides Tom Brady that has taken down Patrick Mahomes in a postseason game.

The Bengals' top priority is now set on keeping their franchise quarterback on the field for 17 games each year. The front office helped address this issue by signing offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year, $4.75 million contract this offseason.

The offensive tackle position has lacked a proven veteran presence and has been an area of concern for Cincinnati ever since Burrow's rookie season in 2020; he has been sacked 148 times across his first four seasons, second only to Russell Wilson (more on him later) during that time. Brown fills that void for the Bengals as the former Pro Bowl tackle has been more than serviceable thus far in his career.

The 31-year-old lineman is coming off a productive season he spent playing for the New England Patriots in 2023. PFF currently has Brown ranked as the 27th best offensive tackle heading into this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, offensive tackle Trent Brown played in three different games in which he earned a PFF grade of 88.0 or higher. No other offensive tackle accomplished this feat in more than two games last season.

Brown's contract brings tremendous value to an organization that is looking for cheap veteran talent. He will be playing out this season on a relatively cheap deal compared to the value he brings to the table.

He won't be the only tackle with the last name "Brown" in the Bengals trenches this season. Brown will play alongside four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. , who will be manning the left tackle spot while Trent holds down the right.

The Bengals also drafted offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Brown also gives the team the advantage of not having to throw their rookie straight into the fire, which turned out to be a shrewd decision since Mims is now dealing with a pec strain that could keep him out of the first few games.

Mims now has the opportunity to develop behind two veterans that have had success in their careers. Expect Burrow and the Bengals to have a big year behind their revamped offensive line.

3 Cleveland Browns - Jerry Jeudy (WR)

Jeudy gives Deshaun Watson another formidable weapon in the passing game

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns burned the boats when they decided to go all in on Deshaun Watson by handing him the largest amount of guaranteed money in NFL history.

The return on investment regarding Watson's contract has not paid dividens like the organization thought it would at the time of signing. Nevertheless, general manager Andrew Berry continues to find ways to surround their franchise quarterback with solid offensive players, with the acquisition of Jerry Jeudy being the latest.

The Browns acquired Jeudy via trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fifth and a sixth round pick. He will join Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in what could now be one of the best receiver rooms in the league. Jeudy spoke a few months back about his excitement with continuing his career in Cleveland (via Kelsey Russo):

I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago. To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It's surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I've been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds.

Though the Browns continued to pursue wideouts even after signing Jeudy, the youngster has been a productive player thus far in his career, but hasn't quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him back when he was drafted 15th overall in the 2020 draft. He caught 54 balls last season for 758 yards and two touchdowns while playing in Denver.

Two-time NFL coach of the year Kevin Stefanski has maximized the team's talent on the offensive side of the ball since his arrival in Cleveland. It's safe to say that Stefanski will do his part in elevating Jeudy to his full potential for the foreseeable future.

4 Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson (QB)

Pittsburgh is a quarterback away from being a true Super Bowl contender

The Steelers are in "win-now" mode due to the fact that they have one of the more complete rosters top to bottom in the league. The free agent acquisition of Russell Wilson gives the organization hope that they have finally found their answer at quarterback.

Like Trent Brown's addition to the Bengals, the Steelers are getting Wilson on a bargain contract. Wilson was cut by the Broncos after signing a massive extension that left Denver stranded with $85 million in dead cap money.

However, Pittsburgh is paying Wilson the league minimum of $1.21 million this season, while Denver pays the rest. Not only are they getting a solid player on a cheap contract, but they have the flexibility to move off of Wilson in 2025 if he underperforms.

Wilson is currently battling it out for the QB1 job with Justin Fields , who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Stat Comparison (2023) Category Wilson (DEN) Fields (CHI) Games 15 13 Passing Yards 3,070 2,562 Passing TD's 26 16 Rushing Yards 341 657 Rushing TD's 3 4 Interceptions 8 9 Completion % 66.4% 61.4% Passer Rating 98.0 86.3

Fields has become a walking highlight reel since being drafted by Chicago back in 2021. However, he lacks the ability to excel from within the pocket, often relying on his legs to bail him out.

Wilson is coming off of one of the more underrated seasons of his career in which he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in only 15 games. However, he did spend last season playing under Sean Payton , who is considered one of the top offensive minds in the sport.

It will be interesting to see how well Wilson and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith work together this year. If Wilson picks up where he left off last season (and Pittsburgh succeeds in adding to their depleted WR room), expect the Steelers to make some serious noise come playoff time in 2024.

