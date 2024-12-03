Key Takeaways In the Champions League, some teams have managed to secure massive away wins, setting stunning records.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have all emerged victorious with resounding 0-6 or 1-7 wins.

Significant away victories demonstrate the dominance and ability of certain teams to outshine their opponents on the European stage.

No matter what competition of football a team enters, playing away from home is never an easy task. This is especially true in the Champions League, where the level of competitiveness is among the highest in the world. But that doesn't mean that some teams can't inflict devastating blows on their hosts.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT has delved into the annals of European football's greatest competition to find a record of the biggest away victories since 1992 and the famous reform of the Champions League.

Biggest Away Wins in Champions League History Rank Match Date 1. MSK Zilina 0-7 Olympique de Marseille 3rd November 2010 2. BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk 21st October 2014 3. NK Maribor 0-7 Liverpool 17th October 2017 4. Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich 14th August 2020 5. Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Olympique Lyonnais 7th December 2011 6. AS Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich 21st October 2014 7. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool 12th December 2022 8. Legia Warszawa 0-6 Borussia Dortmund 14th September 2016 9. APOEL Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid 21st November 2017 10. Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach 3rd November 2020

10 Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach

2020/21

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 3rd November 2020

3rd November 2020 Venue: NSK Olimpiiskyi

NSK Olimpiiskyi Goalscorers: Alassane Plea (8', 26', 78'), Valeriy Bondar (17', OG), Ramy Bensebaini (44'), Lars Stindl (65')

It has been several years since Borussia Monchengladbach fans last experienced the excitement of the big European nights. A long absence for a club whose last appearance on the continental stage dates back to the 2020/21 season and an elimination by Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

An edition subsequently won by another English club, Chelsea, but in which the Foals left a lasting impression, finishing second in a group made up of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk. In fact, it was against the latter opponents that Marcus Thuram's team-mates pulled off an exceptional victory, winning 0-6 on Ukrainian soil.

9 APOEL Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid

2017/18

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 21st November 2017

21st November 2017 Venue: GSP Stadium

GSP Stadium Goalscorers: Luka Modric (23'), Karim Benzema (39', 45'+1), Nacho (41'), Cristiano Ronaldo (49', 54')

Having missed out on the Champions League for six years now, APOEL Nicosia fans will remember their last appearance in the competition's showpiece event. Despite being drawn in a group containing Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, the Cypriot club managed to hold off their German opponents on two occasions.

It was a very different fate from that of the English, who won twice by a score of 3-0, or the Spanish, who torpedoed the Thrylos 0-6 at the GSP Stadium. A memory as painful as it is memorable, a tribute to a gala evening against the future European champions.

8 Legia Warszawa 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

2016/17

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 14th September 2016

14th September 2016 Venue: Pepsi Arena

Pepsi Arena Goalscorers: Mario Gotze (7'), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (15'), Marc Bartra (17'), Raphael Guerreiro (51'), Gonzalo Castro (76'), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87')

Six goals in the first leg, twelve in the return: in 2016, the double-header between Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warszawa in the group stage wrote itself into the history books of the Champions League.

Firstly, because the Germans' 0-6 victory in Poland remains today one of the biggest away wins ever recorded in the competition; and secondly, because no match in the history of the Champions League had been more prolific than the 8-4 scoreline that produced the return leg. Eight years on, that record still stands, although it was almost broken this year in Bayern Munich's 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

7 Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

2022/23