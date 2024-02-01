Highlights The Denver Broncos have been the victims of three of the five biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

The Chicago Bears recorded the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history with a 46-10 win over the New England Patriots but watched their record fall four years later.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl by 40 points or more.

While the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of every NFL season and a spectacle of competition, not every matchup for the Lombardi Trophy has delivered nail-biting suspense. Several, in fact, have ended in blowouts, with some even being decided by the end of the first half.

The lopsided outcomes highlight the unpredictability of sports, as even highly anticipated matchups can result in uneven contests. These Super Bowl blowouts serve as a reminder that, despite the hype and excitement surrounding the Big Game each and every year, the outcome isn't always a closely contested battle.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the five biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history, all of which featured a margin of victory of 32 points or more. As a heads-up, those who root for the Denver Broncos won't be the biggest fans of this particular list.

5. Super Bowl 22: Washington 42, Denver 10

Doug Williams made all sorts of NFL history in this Super Bowl blowout

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 22, held on January 31, 1988, at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium, is remembered for the Washington Commanders' sheer dominance and the historic performance of their quarterback, Doug Williams.

The game pitted Washington against the AFC champion Denver Broncos, who were appearing in their second straight Super Bowl, and it quickly turned into a blowout in the second quarter.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Washington exploded in the second, scoring a record-breaking 35 points.

Williams, the first Black starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, threw four touchdown passes in that quarter alone, setting a new Super Bowl record. His remarkable feat included touchdown passes of 80, 27, 50, and eight yards.

Super Bowl 22 Stats Stat WAS DEN Score 42 10 Rush-Yards-TD 40-280-2 17-97-0 Cmp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 18-30-340-4-1 15-39-280-1-3 Sacked-Yards 2-18 5-50 Net Pass Yards 322 230 Total Yards 602 327 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Turnovers 1 3 Penalties-Yards 6-65 5-26

Named Super Bowl MVP in the 42-10 rout, Williams shattered several records, including most touchdown passes in a single quarter, most touchdown passes in a half, and most passing yards in a Super Bowl game, the last of which has since been broken.

Super Bowl 22 marked a watershed moment in NFL history as Williams not only guided his team to a resounding victory but also broke down racial barriers and paved the way for future generations of Black quarterbacks.

T3. Super Bowl 48: Seattle 43, Denver 8

The Seahawks' defense completely shut down Peyton Manning's Broncos

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 48, held on February 2, 2014, showcased a clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. The much-anticipated matchup turned into a one-sided affair, with the Seahawks delivering a resounding 43-8 victory over the Broncos, marking one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

The Broncos entered the game as the highest-scoring team in the NFL during the regular season, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. However, the Seahawks' top-ranked defense proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.

From the outset, Seattle's defense dominated, setting the tone with a safety just 12 seconds into the game—the fastest score in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl 48 Stats Stat SEA DEN Score 43 8 Rush-Yards-TD 29-135-1 14-27-0 Cmp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 18-26-206-2-0 34-49-280-1-2 Sacked-Yards 0-0 1-1 Net Pass Yards 206 279 Total Yards 341 306 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2 Turnovers 0 4 Penalties-Yards 10-104 5-44

The Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary, anchored by the likes of Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, intercepted Manning twice and forced four turnovers overall. The relentless defensive performance stifled the Broncos' high-octane offense, limiting them to a mere eight points.

Russell Wilson, one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, managed the game effectively for the Seahawks, while linebacker Malcolm Smith earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his impactful defensive plays, including a pick-six. Super Bowl 48 underscored the significance of a robust defense as the Seahawks convincingly claimed their first championship in franchise history.

T3. Super Bowl 27: Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

The Dallas dynasty began with this Super Bowl blowout of the Bills

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 27, held on January 31, 1993, was a decisive turning point for the Dallas Cowboys and marked the beginning of their dominance in the early 1990s. Facing off against the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the Cowboys showcased their prowess in a lopsided contest, emerging with a commanding 52-17 victory.

The game solidified the Cowboys as a powerhouse in the NFL, sparking a remarkable era of success under the leadership of head coach Jimmy Johnson and the offensive brilliance of quarterback Troy Aikman, who threw for four touchdowns, connecting with a talented receiving corps that included Michael Irvin and Jay Novacek.

Super Bowl 27 Stats Stat DAL BUF Score 52 17 Rush-Yards-TD 29-137-1 29-108-1 Cmp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 22-30-273-4-0 22-38-276-1-4 Sacked-Yards 1-2 4-22 Net Pass Yards 271 254 Total Yards 408 362 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 8-5 Turnovers 1 9 Penalties-Yards 8-53 4-30

The Cowboys' defense, led by the likes of Charles Haley and Ken Norton Jr., played a crucial role in the blowout, forcing a record-setting nine turnovers. This defensive prowess set the stage for the Cowboys' three Super Bowl victories in four years, establishing them as a dynasty in the making.

Super Bowl 27 was a statement game for the Cowboys, showcasing their depth, skill, and ability to dominate on both sides of the ball. The victory not only secured their first championship since 1978 but also set the tone for a period of unparalleled success, laying the foundation for their subsequent triumphs in Super Bowls 28 and 30.

2. Super Bowl 20: Chicago 46, New England 10

The Bears shuffled their way to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 20, held on January 26, 1986, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, showcased the Chicago Bears' extraordinary dominance, with their stifling defense earning legendary status.

Boasting a regular-season record of 15-1 under the guidance of head coach Mike Ditka and the overall team leadership of Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, the Bears faced the New England Patriots in a clash that epitomized their football prowess.

The Bears' famed 46 defense, designed by legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, featured Hall of Fame talents such as Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, and Dan Hampton. Throughout the regular season, this formidable unit allowed a mere 198 total points, an average of just over 12 points per game. Their relentless aggression and strategic brilliance were on full display during the postseason.

Super Bowl 20 Stats Stat CHI NE Score 46 10 Rush-Yards-TD 49-167-4 11-7-0 Cmp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 12-24-256-0-0 17-36-177-1-2 Sacked-Yards 3-15 7-61 Net Pass Yards 241 116 Total Yards 408 123 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 4-4 Turnovers 2 6 Penalties-Yards 6-35 5-35

In Super Bowl 20, the Bears' defense took center stage, forcing six turnovers and recording seven sacks in the 46-10 victory, the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history at the time. Richard Dent's stellar performance, which included 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 15-1 regular season, combined with the Super Bowl triumph, not only solidified the Chicago Bears as champions but also etched their defense into NFL lore as one of the greatest units in the history of the sport. Super Bowl 20 remains a testament to the Bears' defensive brilliance and their extraordinary 1985 campaign.

1. Super Bowl 24: San Francisco 55, Denver 10

Joe Montana threw five TDs in the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 24, held on January 28, 1990, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, witnessed the San Francisco 49ers cap off a remarkable decade with a resounding victory, etching their name in the record books.

Facing the Denver Broncos, who were just two years removed from the aforementioned blowout to Washington, the defending champion 49ers delivered the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history, dominating the game from start to finish in a 55-10 victory.

Led by Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, the 49ers orchestrated an offensive showcase. Montana threw for a then-record five touchdowns, and the 49ers amassed a staggering 55 points, surpassing the previous record for the highest-scoring team in a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 24 Stats Stat SF DEN Score 55 10 Rush-Yards-TD 44-144-3 17-64-1 Cmp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 24-32-317-5-0 11-29-136-0-2 Sacked-Yards 1-0 6-33 Net Pass Yards 317 103 Total Yards 461 167 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2 Turnovers 0 4 Penalties-Yards 4-38 0-0

The 49ers' precision and efficiency were exemplified by their ability to score on each of their first six possessions. Jerry Rice, another future Hall of Famer, played a pivotal role, catching three touchdown passes and amassing 148 receiving yards on seven catches.

Super Bowl 24 not only solidified the 49ers' status as the team of the decade but also showcased their unparalleled excellence as they closed out the 1980s in style with back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.